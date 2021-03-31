NYPD Arrested Suspect Who Attacked Asian Woman

The New York police arrested a homeless man on Wednesday suspected of beating a 60-year-old of Asian origin, an attack that was recorded on video fueling outrage over the series of attacks against members of this community in the United States.

The man, identified by security forces as 38-year-old Brandon Elliot, was arrested early in the morning and charged with “hate-motivated” assault. According to a police spokesman, he lived in a hotel near Times Square, near the scene of the attack, which is now home to homeless people.

Several hotels in that neighborhood, which no longer welcomes the usual tourist crowds since the beginning of the pandemic, have been converted into accommodation centers.

The suspect has already had problems with the law in the past. Between 2002 and 2019, he was in jail for stabbing his mother to death under the gaze of his five-year-old little sister, the police spokesman told AFP.

The attacker made racist slurs against his victim, according to police, who had posted video of the attack and photos of the suspect on Twitter on Tuesday, hoping to get information about him.

Several residents of the neighborhood recognized a homeless person in the area, prompting the police to arrest him.

The victim, whose identity has not been released, was hospitalized with a broken pelvis and multiple injuries. According to various media, he has already left the medical center.

– “Disgusting” –

The violence of the attack, added to the passivity of two men who witnessed the scene from inside a building – one of them even closed the door of the building instead of going to help the woman who was on the ground – has provoked reactions of outrage, from many local politicians to President Joe Biden.

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio called the attack “horrible” and “disgusting.” The governor of the state, Andrew Cuomo, lamented that violence against the Asian community is becoming “an epidemic” in the United States.

President Biden announced in a tweet Tuesday “additional measures” to respond to anti-Asian violence, including a “Department of Justice initiative.”

Like other American metropolises, New York has seen an increase in violence against people of Asian descent in recent months.

On March 15, a man shot and killed eight people, including six Asian women, at various spas in the Atlanta area.

The NYPD has strengthened its presence in neighborhoods with a large Asian population and voluntary patrols have been formed to reassure their neighbors.

Several demonstrations in solidarity with this sector of the population have been carried out with the presence of personalities, among them the influential Reverend Al Sharpton and candidates for mayor of the city.

New York has more than a million inhabitants of Asian origin.

In the week of March 15-21 alone, the police recorded nine “hate-motivated” crimes, compared to three in the same period in 2020, according to official statistics.

