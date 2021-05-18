“Nymphomaniacs”, Frida Sofía on the Pinals. Assures that they have shared men

The pitched battle that he stars Frida sofia with his family Guzmán and Pinal respectively grows with the days. This time he called the women in his family “Nymphomaniacs”And called them share men with each other. This, after it came to light that supposedly Luis Miguel not only had a sexual relationship with Stephanie Salas but with her sister, Alejandra Guzman, at the same time. Before this, Frida reacted and published a series of stories: “I do not accept this and it is nymphomanic and disgusting behavior“, According to the journalist Javier Ceriani, host of the program “Chisme No Like”.

He also added: “… That in the dynasty has been normalized. It disgusts me. I’m not like that ”, he continued in the same publication. He later uploaded another story to his account Instagram: “They can edit interviews, try to stain my father’s image and whatever remains to continue defending the indestructible… They will not be able to divert the issue here. This is a war for justice against those who abused me sexually, emotionally, psychologically and physically ”. In this particular publication, he placed an image of the journalist’s face Pati chapoy, who would interview Enrique Guzman again.

He also said that his grandmother Silvia Pinal had an affair with Fernando Frede, who also allegedly had a relationship with the daughter of the latter, Sylvia Pasquel. Regarding the relationship of his mother and his aunt with “El Sol de México”, He limited himself to publishing a review of a medium where the news appears and added: “I dedicate it to all those who tell me that I am a spoiled for speaking pests of my ‘family’ if the truth sucks, it is not my pe * *. With me this disgusting chain is broken ”.

All this conflict began when Frida Sofía granted a interview with journalist Gustavo Adolfo Infante. In it, the young woman denounced her grandfather, Enrique Guzmán, for having supposedly groped at age five. He defended himself and threatened to take legal action. But Frida’s lawyers have already declared and said that they are on the case and that the daughter of “The Queen of Rock”Is ending gather the necessary evidence because she wants justice through legal means and will proceed, according to her representatives, in that way.

Her grandmother Silvia Pinal He recently said: “… I don’t want to get dirty with false things, because surely they are false things,” referring to Frida’s statements about Enrique Guzmán. Alejandra, for her part, defends her father and at some point asserted: “… I put my hands in the fire for my father.”

The last action of the singer was to say that supposedly will disinherit Frida Sofía, according to TVNotas magazine. But the young model said that she is not interested in money and that her mother can proceed to do so. Total that everything indicates that the waters are still not calm and that there is still a lot of water to run in this Guzmán-Pinal and Frida Sofía battle.

