Nylah Star, five years old, is surprising many with her first single « Pa ‘la Escuela », with an English version that will be on digital platforms from July 27 and in Spanish from next Monday, December 22. June.

At his age, he uses the most widely spoken languages ​​in the world, including English and Spanish, to express himself and develop his singing talent. Her dream is to encourage children and parents during these difficult times, and with a positive and remarkable single, she is capable of doing it, indicates her father, Andrés Durán.

To do this, she will use visuals in productions that convey a message using different artistic methods such as animation, the style most used in entertainment for children.

The pandemic has been a rough time for some, and the school situation is worse than ever. Many children have to deal with the consequences of not going to the classrooms, and when the time comes they will have to return in a good mood.

+ From a full disc

To do this, ‘Pa’ the school ’is expected to become the new hit among children, which is the first of their debut album, in which they promote a fun and optimistic vision of returning to school and many other topics.

His career will consist of singles in multiple languages, covering some of the biggest markets in music.

Many of its singles will have messages of love, respect, responsibility, enjoyment and dance, so the young and old can enjoy it in the same way.

« Pa’ the school « is a celebration of the knowledge and training stage of children in difficult times, indicates Andrés Durán.

« Always worrying about seeing the positive side in the darkest situation with lots of fun and charisma, » he adds.

The Spanish version will be released on digital platforms next Monday, June 22 at 8:00 a.m. and the English version on July 27 at the same time.

Along with this, it is expected to launch a raffle for the biggest fans of Nylah, consisting of being able to win a Tablet or an iPhone through their social networks and download platforms.

About the artist

Nylah T. Quezada was born on August 30, 2014, in New Jersey, USA, the daughter of Thalia King and Andrés Durán, both from Dominican roots, who Nylah maintains so as not to forget her Latino origins.

She has been a fan of singing, acting, and dancing, with her goal being to be a great artist in the near future, causing a positive message in a busy scene of artists. During her regular classes, she has been known to be a very creative and active girl, something that her parents couldn’t pass up.

With her ‘Nylah Star 2020’ project, she will take over digital platforms, including Spotify, YouTube, iTunes, Amazon MP3 and Google Play, with more singles to be released very soon. Stay on top of her career through her social media!