Nyiragongo volcano, impressive images of the eruption in the Congo

The death toll from the impressive eruption of the Nyiragongo volcano in North Kivu province increased to 15, in North Kivu province, east of the Democratic Republic of Congo (RDC), federal government sources reported.

According Patrick Muyaya, spokesman for the Congolese government, stressed that nine people died after a traffic accident, which they had when trying to flee from the disaster area, to the city of Sake, while two other people died burned.

Government sources also reported that four prisons that tried to escape from the Munzenze central prison, located in the town of Goma, were captured and subsequently died.

Images of the impressive eruption of the Nyiragongo volcano circulate on social networks that forced the evacuation of thousands of people, upon hearing the roars caused by the colossus, which let out its burning lava and incandescent material.

Stunning images of Nyiragongo volcano

According to official reports, there were 15 towns in the vicinity of Goma, which were affected by the eruption of the colossus, among them Buhene, where the lava flow stopped.

The eruption left hundreds of houses destroyed, as well as part of the infrastructure of the towns and everything that the fiery lava found in its path.

Rivers of lava are displayed on social media, forcing thousands of people to flee their communities.

In other images you can see how el Congo volcano it throws the incandescent material, showing a spectacle in view of the Internet users, but a great fear for the inhabitants of the areas surrounding the Nyiragongo.

In other images that circulate on social networks, you can see how locals flee the area, abandoning their homes, while behind them you can see the red sky due to the smoke caused by the eruption of the volcano.

Thousands flee their towns due to the volcano eruption in the Congo

In another of the photographs shared on social networks, the large fumaroles of the Nyiragongo volcano are shown.

After holding a crisis committee meeting on Sunday, North Kivu Military Governor Constant Ndami ordered the country’s armed forces and police to “Ensure the safety of the city and the evacuation routes to avoid cases of robbery and barbarism”Muyaya explained.

On the other hand, more than 150 minors have been separated from their families because of the volcanic eruption and it is feared that more than 170 have been lost when the inhabitants of Goma fled en masse from the city on Saturday night, warned the United Nations Children’s Fund (Unicef), according to the EFE agency.

According to this UN agency, more than 5,000 people crossed the border into Rwanda last night – the Rwandan Ministry of Emergency Management pointed out that there were about 8,000 – and at least 25,000 went to Sake.

The Nyiragongo eruption It started around seven in the afternoon local time on Saturday in what is one of the most active volcanoes in the world and is usually climbed by tourists who want to contemplate the lava lake housed in its crater.

Lava flow stopped

In the beginning, the volcanologist Celestin Kasereka Mahinda, director of the city’s Volcanological Observatory, explained to Efe that “due to the direction of the lava, it does not seem that it is going to enter Goma”, but later the alarm was raised when the volcano released a new river of magma that moved in direction to the city.

On Sunday morning, however, the Ministry of Communication and Media The country confirmed through Twitter that “the lava flow stopped around 4:00 am in Buhene (a town on the outskirts of Goma).”

In an interview granted this Sunday to the local media Radio Okapi, Kasereka revealed that economic difficulties hampered monitoring of the volcano in the months prior to the eruption.

The financial support of world Bank that the Observatory maintained was withdrawn and funds from the central government did not arrive so, between June 2020 and April 2021, when a US partner contributed funds again, they could not collect data on the activity of the volcano in real time.

Faced with this natural disaster, the country’s president, Felix Tshisekedi, landed in the country this Sunday after interrupting his tour of Europe to “supervise the coordination of aid to the population.”

Although normality returns little by little to the city, seismic movements are still noted in Goma and the military governor warned today in a telephone conversation with Efe that they have verified “that there are still fissures (in the volcano) that could cause another eruption. We are prepared for any eventuality ”.

Nyiragongo volcano last erupted in 2002, forcing some 300,000 people to flee lava “floods” that covered much of Goma and killed about 200 people.

Virunga National Park, located in the eastern province of North Kivu, one of the most affected by violence in the DRC, is one of the few tourist destinations in this Central African nation, and has been a World Heritage Site since 1979.

With information from EFE