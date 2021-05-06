NYDIG seeks to make it easier for US banks to buy Bitcoin

The New York Digital Investment Group (NYDIG) has partnered with Fidelity National Information Services (FIS) with the aim that US banks can offer their clients the ability to sell, buy and hold Bitcoin.

Accessing Bitcoin may start to get easier in the United States

The excitement around crypto, especially Bitcoin, has led different companies to strive to offer products to their customers that provide direct or indirect exposure to the market.

In this way, Patrick Sells, head of banking solutions at NYDIG, explained to CNBC that their goal is to make it easier for Americans and ordinary corporations to buy Bitcoin through their existing banking relationships.

Thus, FIS will provide a user-friendly interface for services. While, NYDIG, a subsidiary of Stone Ridge, will be in charge of the custody and execution of the trade.

Ethereum Classic manages to overshadow the crypto meme, at least for today

Yes, you read it right. The price of Ethereum Classic (ETC) has managed to increase in price dramatically in the last 24 hours.

Notably, the crypto demolished its April 15 high of $ 38.43, rising to $ 92 today. This is how ETC has achieved an increase of 43% during the last 24 hours.

Climate Concerns Lead New York To Rethink Leading Crypto Mining

Earlier this week New York Senate Bill 6486 was introduced by Senator Kevin Parker to the State Senate Environmental Conservation Committee.

Basically the bill seeks that mining groups go through a complete review of their environmental impact to operate.

In this way, the problem is not crypto mining but the energy sources that are used for the activity. However, the bill before being approved has a long way to go.

Goldman Sachs invests heavily in a crypto firm

Crypto firm Coin Metrics has raised $ 15 million in funding led by Goldman Sachs, according to the press release.

The goal of Coin Metrics is to use the funds to finance the global expansion of the crypto firm. Other firms that invested include: BlockFi, Acrew Ventures and Morningside Group.

In fact, Goldman Sachs’ leadership in investing has led to Mathew McDermott, the bank’s managing director, now serving on the Coin Metrics board of directors.

In a few lines …

Mexican crypto exchange Bitso has concluded a $ 250 million Series C funding round. Mastercard survey has shown that most millennials are eager to use and learn about crypto. Jamie Dimon, CEO of JPMorgan, maintains his position as skeptical of Bitcoin, but acknowledges that his clients do have an interest in crypto.

