NYDIG Claims Hundreds of US Banks Will Adopt Cryptocurrencies This Year

Cryptocurrency custody firm NYDIG has teamed up with Fidelity National Information Services (FIS), a leading FinTech startup to help US banks integrate crypto into their operations. The two companies seek to develop a solution that allows banks to offer their customers the ability to buy, hold and sell Bitcoin (BTC) through their bank accounts. Apparently hundreds of banks have already signed up for this program, which will launch in the coming months.

Businesses will accomplish this feat by leveraging the FIS Digital One Mobile solution, which will allow banks to seamlessly provide BTC services through an intuitive platform. By integrating this solution, banks will allow their clients to manage their BTC holdings alongside their fiduciary holdings on a single platform.

According to Robert Guttmann, co-founder and CEO of NYDIG, this partnership will help bridge the accessibility and credibility gap between the traditional financial and crypto sectors. He added that this collaboration would serve as the gateway to a new era of financial freedom and trust for consumers and their banking partners.

In a subsequent interview, Patrick Sells, Director of Banking Solutions at NYDIG, noted that hundreds of banks in the US have already signed up to integrate the solution. While acknowledging that most of these financial institutions are small, Sells noted that the two companies are in talks with major banks on the matter.

NYDIG Chairman Yao Zhao added that this solution would help level the playing field for retail and institutional investors. According to her, most people lack the means to invest in the same assets as institutional investors. However, when banks integrate this solution, US residents will have the opportunity to buy BTC for as little as $ 1. He added that this would be a significant step towards economic empowerment.

In addition to developing the solution for the banks, this agreement also caused FIS Venture, the investment arm of FIS, to buy NYDIG. However, the companies did not disclose the financial details of this investment.