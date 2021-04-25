Nyck de Vries wins the grotesque first round of the Valencia ePrix

Nyck de Vries has achieved victory in the first race of the Valencia ePrix, perhaps one of the most grotesque races in the history of Formula E. Although the Mercedes EQ driver was in second position behind António Félix Da Costa, the Portuguese and half the grid has run out of power in their cars for the continuous Safety Car and ‘reductions’ of the available energy applied according to regulations. In fact, Nico Müller and Stoffel Vandoorne have closed the podium in Cheste despite being in the last positions of the peloton in a race that has been very bumpy.

As if it were a tradition, the Valencia ePrix started after the Safety Car, as it already happened in Rome. In both cases due to the rain prior to the race in a debatable decision that has not been to the liking of many. António Félix Da Costa thus had a placid exit after achieving the pole of ‘rebound’ after the sanction to Stoffel Vandoorne. The chicane prior to the home straight did the rest and the leading positions did not change in the first few meters, since the race almost started like a martial parade. Despite everything, the incidents did not take long to occur.

Nico Müller went from serving a penalty at the beginning of the race to finishing second.

In fact, Sébastien Buemi and André Lotterer touched on the first lap for a maneuver somewhat to the limit of the Porsche in his direct duel with Norman Nato, touch that left Free way for Max Günther to secure second place ahead of Alex Lynn and Nyck de Vries. In fact, this mishap ended in a period of ‘Full Course Yellow’ which in turn confirmed all the changes in position that occurred from behind when avoiding the two crashed cars. Sir go further, Jean-Eric Vergne climbed to 12th place, while Sam Bird also gained two positions.

The only driver to regain positions at the restart after caution was Nyck de Vries after giving an account of Alex Lynn. The Mercedes driver was the smartest and took advantage of the duel between Lynn and Günther to place third. The Mercedes EQ driver repeated overtaking again to account for the BMW driver, while behind Oliver Rowland and Alex Sims overtook Norman Nato. A maneuver in which Nato ended up hitting the rear of Rowland’s Nissan IM02. Then Alex Lynn played the type to overcome Maximilian Günther for the third position.

Without time to rest and attend to all the open fronts, Formula E went into ‘attack mode’ and Maximilian Günther was the first to use this extra power mode in the leading group, although he could not make a difference since the six pilots at the forefront of the race ended up activating it at the same time. Only Alexander Sims managed to overtake Maximilian Günther for fifth place, although more by skill than by the real advantage of the ‘attack mode’, since both had it activated. A maneuver that preceded in any case the ‘goodbye’ of Maximilian Günther, since shortly after it ended on the gravel.

António Félix Da Costa was leading and could only be seventh after suffering energy problems.

The pertinent Safety Car gave way to a great overtaking of Sims to Rowland for the fourth position. Alex Sims’ progression didn’t end there and he also managed to overtake Alex Lynn for third position, although in this case by the second activation of the ‘attack mode’ of his teammate in Mahindra. Under pressure from the Indian team duo, Nyck de Vries also activated the ‘attack mode’, although its use was turned off by a new Safety Car, in this case at the Sérgio Sette Câmara track exit, in this case with the collaboration of Mitch Evans in the form of a push.

Even if António Felix Da Costa I had to deal with the difficult compromise of using the ‘attack mode’ a second time, but I solved it using the ‘FanBoost’ before. He thus achieved enough meters to keep Nyck de Vries from behind, all while a real battle was unleashed from behind that ended with Oliver Rowland and Robin Frijns ahead of Alex Lynn, with Norman Nato losing several positions. A battle that ended with the umpteenth Safety Car, in this case because of André Lotterer’s exit from the track. However, the greatest chaos was yet to come to the Ricardo Tormo Circuit.

When you entered the last lap, much of the squad was left without power due to energy ‘discounts’ of all Safety Cars. Nyck de Vries found himself a completely unexpected victory ahead of Nico Müller, a rider who had been suspended in the opening laps. For its part, Stoffel Vandoorne crossed the finish line in third position, a place that he managed to maintain despite the 5-second penalty that he dragged. Fourth was Nick Cassidy, with René Rast fifth and Robin Frijns sixth. António Félix Da Costa -leader one lap earlier- was seventh ahead of Alex Lynn, Sam Bird and Lucas Di Grassi.

Results (1) of the 2020-21 Formula E Valencia ePrix

Pilot Pos

TeamMonoplazaTime1ºNyck de Vries

Mercedes EQ

Mercedes EQ Silver Arrow 02

24 laps

2nd Nico Müller

Dragon Penske

Penske EV-4

+13,128

3rd Stoffel Vandoorne

Mercedes EQMercedes EQ Silver Arrow 02

+24,886

4th Nick Cassidy

Virgin racing

Audi e-tron FE07

+36,903

5th René Rast

Audi Abt Schaeffler

Audi e-tron FE07

+51,650

6th Robin Frijns

Virgin racing

Audi e-tron FE07 + 52.985

7th António Félix Da Costa

DS Techeetah

DS E-Tense FE21

+1: 09,538

8th Alex Lynn

Mahindra Racing

Mahindra M7 Electro

+1: 33.4059º Sam Bird

Jaguar Racing

Jaguar I-Type 5

+1: 36.00910ºLucas Di Grassi

Audi Abt Schaeffler

Audi e-tron FE07 + 2: 11.946