NEW

YORK – A tourist from New York was arrested for allegedly violating the quarantine

of travelers in Hawaii after posting to Instagram photos of him taking the

sun and a surfboard, according to state officials.

The

Hawaii authorities have been cracking down on arriving travelers

to the islands and do not follow the mandatory 14-day quarantine, a rule

established to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

TO

As of Friday, Hawaii reported a new COVID-19 case, with a total

state of 638 cases and 17 deaths.

Some

tourists have been arrested for not following the quarantine rule.

Tarique

The 23-year-old Peters from the Bronx arrived in Honolulu on Monday, said a

press release from the Hawaii Joint Information Center COVID-19.

“Supposedly

the tourist left his hotel room the day he arrived and was in many

places and was transported on public transport, “the statement said.

“The authorities became aware of his publications on the networks

social while on the beach with a surfboard, sunbathing and

walking around Waikiki at night. “

Agents

from the state attorney general’s office arrested him on Friday for the

morning. Hotel staff told officers they saw Peters leave

from your room and from the hotel on numerous occasions.

The

Quarantined travelers cannot leave hotel rooms or

residences for no reason except for medical emergencies. The guests

The hotel does not receive cleaning services and must organize the delivery of the

foods.

Peters

He was arrested and his bond was $ 4,000.

The

New York tourist could not be immediately reached for comment Friday

and did not immediately respond to messages on an identified Instagram account

like @tariquepeters.

A photo from two days ago with the location “Honolulu – Waikiki Beach” shows him carrying a surfboard on a beach. A May 4 photo shows him wearing a face mask in Bryant Park in New York City.

The

lawmakers have been fighting over how to improve enforcement

quarantine as people continue to arrive in Hawaii. 252 arrived on Thursday

visitors and 318 residents, according to the Hawaii Tourism Authority. During the

same period last year, nearly 30,000 passengers arrived in the state daily

which depends on tourism.

For

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms,

like fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and

people with existing health problems, can cause more illnesses

severe, such as pneumonia and death.

.