NEW YORK – New York City has 38 confirmed cases of children with Pediatric Multisystemic Inflammatory Syndrome associated with COVID-19. In addition, there are 9 other pending cases and they are still determining whether it is the syndrome or not.

Unfortunately, it was also confirmed that a death of a minor had already been reported in the Big Apple due to this rare disease. This was announced by Mayor Bill de Blasio during his press conference on Sunday.

During the report, de Blasio noted that 47% of those minors had tested positive for COVID-19; while 81% tested positive for antibodies, that is, they had the coronavirus previously.

For this reason, the city president appointed certain immediate actions:

NYC Health + Hospitals, the network of public hospitals in New York City, will test antibodies for all minors who present symptoms related to the disease that has been called Pediatric Multisystemic Inflammatory Syndrome. The guide is being released to all pediatricians and hospitals for testing when a minor develops symptoms. The city will also send a Health Alert to the parents of more than 1 million public school children to find out about the disease and give them the necessary tools so they can get immediate medical help if one of their children has any symptoms related to this syndrome. Centers offering help to the children of essential workers should also reinforce the use of masks and hand sanitizers.

What are the symptoms that parents should be aware of?

Fever, rash, abdominal pain, vomiting

For questions or to seek help New Yorkers always

can call 311

.