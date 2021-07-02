NYC Subway Train 6 Beheads Man Sitting on Rail at Bronx Station



The reasons why the man was sitting on the rails of a Subway station in NYC are unclear.

Photo: Spencer Platt / .

A man sitting on the train tracks at a New York Subway station in the Bronx was struck by transportation Wednesday night.

A report today from the New York Post indicates that the victim, who has not been identified, was on the tracks of the terminal in Castle Hill when was hit by a 6 train traveling north at about 10:40 pm

Due to the impact, the person’s head fell onto the platform while the body remained on the side of the train, according to police sources.

A spokesman for the New York Police Department quoted by the Daily Mail stated: “On June 30, 2021, at 10:44 a.m., police officers arrived at Castle Hill and Westchester avenues on the edge of the 43rd precinct. Upon arriving at the scene, the officers were informed that a man was sitting in the carriageway at the southern end of the rails of the northbound train at the site and was hit by a train.

There are no further details on the incident which is under investigation.