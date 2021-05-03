NYC Subway service authorized to return to 24 hours starting May 17

What one more sample that New York is heading for the total reopening After having left the worst of the coronavirus pandemic behind, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced this Monday that as of May 17 the service of the New York City Subway it will again be 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

The president assured that despite the fact that from that date the presence of users will be allowed permanently, the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) must guarantee that the cleaning and disinfection process of the stations and wagons continues without alteration.

-News in development.