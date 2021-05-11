NYC Subway Passengers and Transportation Authorities Call for Improved Train Safety

It’s only a week until the city subway from New York to resume operations 24 hours a day, after the cuts that have occurred since the COVID-19 pandemic began. And although for years the litany of passenger complaints against the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) include the slowness of the trains and failures in the provision of the service, this time to the list of complaints another great concern is added: safety.

And it is that despite the fact that the municipal authorities, at the head of the Mayor Bill de Blasio, They insist that the New York subway is very safe at the moment, the perception among many New Yorkers who take the train every day seems to be very different.

Such is the case of Abelardo Hernandez, a construction worker, who confesses that he does not feel safe walking in the subway, especially in the early hours of the morning and at night.

“It is obvious that the trains are more dangerous now, because the robbers often do not see so many people when it is late and they can do theirs more easily,” says the Colombian worker, who says he has witnessed a couple of crime scenes this year.

“One cannot deny what is happening. And it is obvious that with the pandemic there are more people without jobs and more people with extreme mental illnesses, which becomes a danger to others. I saw a week ago at the 59 station a guy threw a bottle at a girl on the head and I saw another in Harlem pushing a stranger. These are crimes, they are assaults. We don’t necessarily have to talk about the dead, ”says the Queens resident.

Eloiza del BillarHe also says he feels more fear now when riding the trains, and although he confesses that he has not witnessed any crime in wagons or stations, he feels that there is an atmosphere of unease. “I move around Brooklyn a lot, along the R and N train lines, and the truth is that I have especially seen boys as challenging everyone with their attitude, yelling and walking hard and that scares me a lot and that’s why I never get on my own anymore. a wagon ”, comments the Mexican mother.

Passenger fears are echoed in events such as reported knife attacks among users and recent attacks on transit workers, in which one was cut off and another was knocked unconscious after asking a passenger not to smoke on the train.

The feeling of insecurity is also supported by NYPD data that indicate that so far this year they have reported 4 murders, 123 robberies and 159 physical assaults within the system train station. The crime figures in the subway in these first months show that compared to 2020, there has been 1 more homicide this year and 27 acts of personal injury higher than last year, which represents an increase of 20% in that crime.

It should be noted that in the case of thefts, the NYPD states that there has been a reduction of more than 50%, since in the first five months ofIn 2021 there are reports of 123 thefts, while the figure in the same period last year reached 252.

Contrary to Mayor Bill de Blasio’s perception of subway safety, both Governor Andrew Cuomo and the acting president of New York City Transit, Sarah Feinberg, share the concerns of New Yorkers who move daily in the public transportation system and assure that they hope that after the presence of more passengers and more police on the trains, there will be greater security.

The NYPD announced last week that the number of auxiliary police officers in the 20 stations busiest metro stations.

“We know that our employees and customers agree: 87% of passengers say that seeing a visible presence in our system is very important to them,” he said. Sarah Feinberg. “The incorporation of these officers is a good step forward, but make no mistake, more needs to be done to ensure that the system returns and, in turn, the city returns. We know that for more and more people to return to public transportation they need to feel safe. That is why we continue to ask the City to add more full-time police officers and mental health resources to the metro system, immediately. “

Metro passengers and transport authorities ask to improve safety on trains

And in view of the total reopening of the metro with 24-hour service, which will take effect from May 17, Governor Cuomo announced that the subway reached the record number of 2,239,500 passengers in one day, since the pandemic began. In the case of buses, users already exceed 1.2 million, which is still far from the maximum level of capacity that the transport system used to have, and which currently represents around 33%. Before the COVID crisis, an average of 5.5 million passengers moved on the trains.

“The increasing number of passengers on the MTA is good news for New York,” said the president of the MTA, Patrick Foye. who has also denounced the insecurity. “It’s an indicator that the region’s recovery from the pandemic is gaining steam.”

Danny Pearlstein, of the organization defending passengers of the public transport system, Riders Alliance, was on the side of the perception of Mayor De Blasio, and assured that the metro in the Big Apple is not having problems of insecurity.

“There are thousands of NYPD officers on the subway, just like in any other public space in New York. There are also millions of people who ride the subway every day. The subway is overwhelmingly safe, ”said the activist. “The governor and his aides shouldn’t scare people away from the subway, because the more people use it, the safer it will be.”

Pearlstein He added that the MTA’s priority at this time should be to “run trains and buses as quickly, reliably and frequently as possible so that transit gets people where they need to be when they need to be there.”

Likewise, the transport activist criticized the sending of more uniforms to the stations and mentioned that this does not solve the crisis of homelessness and people with mental health problems that also exists in the city and that is seen in the trains.

“The untreated homeless and mental illness crises that are visible throughout the city, including in the subway, must be addressed through appropriate policy solutions. More policemen will not give people a home or solve their mental health problems, ”the activist concluded.

Lorenzo Lucas, Ecuadorian, who takes the train seven days a week to go to his job as a cook in a restaurant in Manhattan, also assured that as a user he has not felt any increase in the insecurity of the E train, which is the line on which it depends .

“I see things the same, I don’t think I’m more insecure, but if they want to put more police so that everything is better, I agree, “said the passenger.

Crime in the NY subway