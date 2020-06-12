What you should know

Hundreds of thousands were expected to return to work Monday when New York City entered Phase I of its long-awaited reopening; distancing, masks and other precautions will be part of the norm in the future. In New Jersey, Governor Phil Murphy says that municipal and private club pools may reopen Monday, June 22; A full guide is expected this week. Progress has come at an unbearable price. New York, New Jersey and Connecticut have exceeded 40,000 confirmed COVID deaths, while the national number has exceeded 110,000.

NEW YORK – Exactly 100 days after its first reported COVID-19 case, New York City wraps up the virus-caused shutdown for a month and seeks to turn the page on one of the darkest chapters in the history of the five counties and the United States.

Between 200,000 and 400,000 people are expected to return to work when New York City enters Phase I, reopening tens of thousands of manufacturing and construction jobs, the same industries that it has had to take limited advantage of to survive in the midst of a pandemic that has wreaked havoc on its supplies and spirit.

“It is the day that we begin to free ourselves from this disease, the day that we begin our reboot in this city,” said Mayor Bill de Blasio on Monday from the Brooklyn Navy Yard, which became a wartime manufacturer of surgical masks, gowns and other equipment at the peak of the crisis. “All New Yorkers should be proud. They have brought us to this day. It is a day to celebrate.”

It is also important to remember what and who it took to get here. Monday’s moment of triumph for the former epicenter of the global pandemic COVID-19 has come at an extreme cost.

In less than three months, New York City has lost at least 15,900 people to a virus that no one had heard of this time last year. The actual number could be as high as 21,000, driven in part by people who died before they knew how to get help. Relatives have had to watch their loved ones leave this world through a virtual lens as strangers weary from the battle on the front line of the pandemic pause to hold their hands.

Today, daily COVID deaths in New York are double digits, an impressive note of the progress of a weeklong period in April, where nearly 800 died each day. Tens of millions of jobs have been lost along with tens of thousands of lives; The true cost of COVID-19 in the American psyche may be incalculable forever.

Many questions remain: how many are really sick? Will it be safe for children to go to school in the fall? Will the virus have a second wave? Could it be as devastating as the one that crashed into the healthcare system earlier this year?

Amidst the unknowns, New York City seeks to restore at least part of the personality that makes it one of the most vibrant places in the world. At the same time, it seeks to reform that personality amid institutionalized racial inequality that has contributed to both higher rates of virus mortality in black and Latino communities and higher rates of black male mortality by the police.

Much cannot change overnight, even as New York City begins to ease the restrictions that have closed life as we have known it since mid-March. Many of those who returned to work Monday return to a transit system facing unprecedented public health challenges and a historic loss of income.

Commuters find subway schedules during the day back to the usual Monday, with signs showing people how far they stand, or try, on the platforms. The 1 a.m. stoppages at 5 a.m. which started in early May continue so that the trains can be disinfected. Most trains seemed fairly empty for their first “rush hour” trip, as many New Yorkers take a watch-and-wait approach to the initial stages of reopening.

Governor Andrew Cuomo was later seen riding the subway to his daily COVID meeting in Manhattan, wearing a blue surgical mask covering his nose and mouth as he stood glovelessly holding a pole in the car. De Blasio said he would feel safe doing the same, but acknowledged that some New Yorkers may be anxious.

NYC is open. Gov Cuomo chatting with New Yorkers on the subway. Ridership at the moment is light but we are reassuring that it’s safe. pic.twitter.com/nF6sGht64T – Dani Lever (@Dani_Lever) June 8, 2020

To expand transportation options, De Blasio announced Monday that the city will implement 20 new total miles of highway and bus lines that will serve nearly 750,000 passengers daily between June and October. The first route reaches Main Street in Queens later this month. The Staten Island ferry also increased service for Phase 1, offering service every 20 minutes during peak hours and every 30 minutes outside of peak travel times. Physical distance markers will be evident, masks will be available. Passengers will see similar new decals on Metro-North trains, which require the use of face covers between measures to reduce the risk of exposure.

Construction, manufacturing, wholesalers and formerly “nonessential” retailers resume work starting Monday, with restrictions. Retailers reopen for delivery and pick-up, though customers still can’t get inside. The latest restriction will be eased when New York City enters Phase II, which Mayor Bill de Blasio says could happen in early July. Much of the rest of the state has already taken the next step, with the Long Island and Mid-Hudson regions expected to do so this week. He has already put together a cookout plan to help restaurants prepare for the next step.

“This is not a reckless reopening,” Cuomo said Monday when he declared that the city was eligible to resume elective surgery and outpatient care. “This follows the guidelines. We will also especially monitor New York City. If you see any increase in the infection rate, react immediately. Look at it literally every day and gauge what you are doing. You have to stay smart.”

It is too early to know whether city-wide protests over the death of George Floyd, now entering a second week, have contributed to an increase in COVID cases. Cuomo once again urged any of the attendees to take advantage of one of the nearly 250 free trial sites in the five boroughs.

Monday marks a turning point for New York City, which faces complex questions ranging from how to recoup billions in economic losses to how to restore public confidence in the police and in everyday life. Both require incremental steps towards recovery and a long-term commitment to change.

New York City has had to prove itself before, after its population decline and fiscal crisis in the 1970s, after its peak of crime in the 1980s and 1990s, after September 11.

“Congratulations. We are back. We went from the worst situation in the nation, frankly one of the worst situations in the world, to not only flattening the curve but doubling it,” he said. “A hundred days later, we continue our decline. The rest of the country is still on the rise. How remarkable is that?”

STATE OF THE REGIONS OF NEW YORK

While it is a noticeable improvement, it is still a far cry from everyday life. Native New Yorkers have become more accustomed to isolation as the norm in recent months than the images and sounds of urban life that have long made the home a “home.”

22-year-old Sam Solomon, with a health-related job, finds it odd that he has to adjust to the same dense crowds he once found as normal as waking up in the morning.

“I don’t know if it will ever be the same,” he said.

For months, Governor Andrew Cuomo has said he doesn’t want New York to reopen the same thing. It wants to rebuild it better, expanding access to health care and education through innovative technologies, accelerating backward infrastructure projects, developing critical resource pools, and regional coalitions with a much more powerful collective force than any other state.

New Jersey and Connecticut are part of that new northeast coalition of seven states, and both have experienced their own unique challenges related to the coronavirus. New Jersey and Connecticut continue to see some of the highest rates of new deaths and new hospitalizations for every 100,000 residents of the United States. Both are in various stages of their reopening processes.

The Garden State is expected to enter Stage 2, opening beauty salons, in-person retail stores, and alfresco dining, in a week, as Connecticut looks to take its next big step forward just before Father’s Day. Governor Phil Murphy announced Monday that municipal and private club pools may reopen in New Jersey on Monday, June 22. The state Department of Health is expected to publish a comprehensive guide to the protocols and procedures to be followed on Tuesday.

As more restrictions are relaxed, there are continuing concerns about the spread of the virus, especially through state lines. A Pennsylvania county health department, for example, said over the weekend that it had linked a third of its 33 new cases to a New Jersey resident who attended several home gatherings on the popular Jersey Shore in the past two weeks. .

To find a site where a COVID-19 test can be performed, click here.