NYC Police to Deploy 50 Extra Officers to Times Square Area After Second Shooting in a Month

At the very moment when the New York City has set itself the goal of attracting tourists again after overcoming the worst of the coronavirus pandemic, last Sunday another shooting was recorded in just one month in one of the main tourist attractions of the Big Apple, Times Square, and the The victim of the shooting was precisely a tourist who was walking through the area.

And in the face of these cases, which the authorities fear will scare away potential visitors, the New York City Police Department (NYPD) and Mayor Bill de Blasio announced on Monday a new plan called ‘Times Square Safety Action Plan‘, which among other things will consist of sending 50 additional officers to the area to reinforce surveillance, and control illegal sales connected to armed violence.

“We want to make sure that every person who goes to Times Square knows that they will be safe. You will see a lot of police presence in that area, ”De Blasio said.

The Mayor sent a clear message: “We cannot allow this to have a negative impact on tourism.”

This Monday the Uniformed continued on the trail of the suspect in Sunday’s shooting that occurred in broad daylight, at 5:15 pm at the intersection of Seventh Avenue and 45th Street, outside the Marriott Marquis Hotel.

The victim, identified as Samuel Poulin, a 21-year-old US Marine and whoever was not the target of the shots, visited the city with his family from the northern part of the state of New York. Authorities reported that his condition was stable after receiving a blow to the back, and he is in Bellevue Hospital.

The incident occurred one block from where just a month ago 31-year-old Farrakhan Muhammad allegedly opened fire on 44th Street and Seventh Avenue, striking a 4-year-old girl and two women.

Sunday’s case

Preliminary reports from the NYPD indicated that the shooting occurred after an argument between some men who were illegally selling CDs.

“The suspect is an African American in his 20s who drew a gun in the middle of a heated discussion between several individuals, and fired several times, “said NYPD Department Chief Rodney Harrison on Monday, adding that after this event” from now on what will be seen in that area will be to dozens of more policemen ”.

🚨WANTED for ASSAULT: Do you know this guy? On 6/27/21 at approx 5:15 PM, in the vicinity of 45th St and 7th Ave in Manhattan, the suspect discharged a firearm, striking a 21-year-old male bystander in the back. Any info? DM @NYPDTips, or anonymously call them at 800-577-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/VdJtVcwapA – NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) June 28, 2021

The police chief He emphasized that after this shooting, and the one that occurred less than a month ago in the same sector, they will now focus on combating some illegal activities, “such as CD sales or those who ask for money or those who aggressively try to get passersby to take their records. ”.

Harrison explained that the new strategy will also have the presence of undercover police officers, who seek to ‘infiltrate’ the people who carry out these illegal activities with the discs.

“Summer started in New York City, and we have more activities in the streets, more jobs and more tourists, and they have to be and feel safe, and we are going to make sure that Times square it is very, very well patrolled, visibly patrolled, in addition to measures that people will not see with the naked eye, such as those announced by the police chief ”, explained the Mayor.

Increase in shootings

There have been at least 777 firearm incidents since the beginning of the year, according to NYPD data, up from 525 in the same period last year.

To give clues:

Anyone with information on the case should contact the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-8477, or text CRIMES and then enter TIP577, or visit http://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com.