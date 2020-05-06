NEW YORK – New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced that he will have 10 advisory committees to analyze how to recover the economy of the Big Apple in different industries and sectors affected by the COVD-19 pandemic. This as the Governor, Andrew Cuomo, talks about 4 phases of the reopening plan in the State.

Each advisory committee will have between 20 and 40 members and will have the support of various city agencies and deputy mayors to give their suggestions and thus have a guide in the recovery process of the essential sectors of New York City.

The first 6 will begin to meet from Thursday and the others over the next few days. The recommendations that each of these groups give will be used for plans that help recover the economy.

The mayor gave some

Examples of how these teams will work:

For example, the Small Business committee will be chaired by J. Phillip Thompson, the deputy mayor for strategic policy, and they will look for ways to help small businesses through federal aid and other options to give them the resources they need. they need at the time of reopening.

“We are going to listen and propose plans that help small businesses because we need them. They are the heart and soul of our city, we need our wineries, the corner stores, our restaurants and bars, we need them all, ”said Mayor Bill de Blasio during the conference. “Then the members of this group will help us think about what the next steps are to help them.”

On the other hand, the mayor said that the second team of Large Companies are also important, so he will be focused on them. The mayor said that these companies give thousands of jobs to New Yorkers and the committee, with leaders of these companies, will look for strategies for everyone to return safely.

The third group refers to Work and Labor Development. De Blasio pointed out how many of the city’s workers have become heroes during the pandemic and that is why this committee seeks to listen to the needs of each one of them and clearly establish the rights they have as workers.

The fourth team will emphasize those organizations that are focused on the culture, art and entertainment of the world capital that are one of the tourism attractions of the city. “We are going to focus on these organizations because they are the food of our souls and they make us feel proud and we want them to return strong,” he said. “However, we know that it is one of the most difficult because many of them require meetings with thousands of people in theaters and we will work on how we will do it and when it will be more appropriate.”

The fifth committee is religious organizations, and the mayor thanked religious leaders for putting people’s health first. This team will look for ways to reopen these religious sites and the safest ways to do so.

The sixth group is of construction and real estate companies where aspects such as what types of protective equipment they will need and even the type of distance when working will be analyzed.

The other four teams will focus on strategies for Non-profit Organizations and Social Services, Public Health and Medical Care, Education and vocational training, and Public Transport.

The 10 advisory committees are:

Small BusinessLarge BusinessWork and Workforce DevelopmentArt, Culture and EntertainmentReligious OrganizationsConstruction and Real Estate Companies Nonprofit and Social Services OrganizationsPublic Health and Healthcare Education and Professional Training Public Transportation

.