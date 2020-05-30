What you should know

New York City is expected to begin its reopening on June 8, Governor Andrew Cuomo said Friday; also from the five regions that initially reopened on May 15 to enter the next stage of the process, Phase II. New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy said Friday that daycares may reopen on June 15; Day Camps May Resume Next Month Positive developments come amid the staggering emotional and economic cost of the pandemic. The tri-state area has confirmed nearly 40,000 deaths from the virus, while the figure in the US exceeds 100,000.

NEW YORK – Governor Andrew Cuomo said Friday that New York City is on track to begin its reopening process on June 8, a week after Monday, as several regions that opened when the state shutdown ended on 15 May they obtained the green light to enter Phase II.

The city still has three of the seven Cuomo criteria that remain to be met before it can join the rest of the state in reopening. Two of the pending criteria are related to hospital capacity. The third is linked to contact tracking. Cuomo says all of those criteria should be met by the end of next week, paving the way for a possible June 8 opening.

Mayor Bill de Blasio offered a first detailed picture Thursday of what the Phase I entrance to New York City might look like, one that could see as many as 400,000 people return to work. The MTA has already increased metro and train service and said it planned to reveal more phased restorations in the coming days.

The mayor, who had his briefing on Friday before Cuomo, joined the governor’s briefing by video after making the announcement.

“We are excited to get to the point of restarting New York City,” said De Blasio. “When I spoke to people in New York City this morning, I told them that the indicators were absolutely moving in the right direction, but that the key to reaching that definition of Phase I came from the collaboration between you and me and the state and the city for everyone to be on the same page. We are absolutely on the same page. “

Meanwhile, the five New York regions that reopened when the state shutdown order ended on May 15 – Finger Lakes, Mohawk Valley, Southern Tier, North Country and Central New York – are authorized to enter Phase II, reopen jobs. Based out of the office, Cuomo said beauty salons and retail operations in person. Real estate, vehicle sales and rentals, and commercial building management can also be reopened in Phase II. Strict guidelines on capacity and spacing apply.

There was some confusion among the eligible counties, largely due to a nightly executive order from the governor that did not specifically mention Phase II. Cuomo said Friday that he had experts review their seven benchmarks and, comfortable with what they determined, later said the regions could move on.

STATE OF THE REGIONS OF NEW YORK

Meanwhile, New Jersey is about to move on to Stage 2 of what Governor Phil Murphy has described as a three-stage opening process. Murphy announced Friday that child care centers may reopen June 15, while organized outdoor sports without contact may resume a week later. Youth and day camps can resume on July 6, the same day Murphy said schools can start holding outdoor graduation ceremonies for the class of 2020, as long as they comply with the physical distancing.

Horse racing may resume, and the first competitive races are likely to begin next weekend, albeit with no fans in the stands.

Murphy acknowledged that New Jersey still has work to do: Its state leads the nation in hospitalizations for every 100,000 residents. But it has fallen to number 4 in deaths per 100,000 residents after being number 1 on that metric two weeks ago.

“The data continues to move in the right direction and continues far from the peak,” Murphy said Friday. “We continue to trust our overall direction.”

He said he hopes to be able to increase the limit at internal meetings to allow for larger religious services by the weekend of June 12, adding: “We will continue to work with our religious institutions to ensure that our houses of worship are strong and safe.”

Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont announced a new step for his state also on Friday. Casinos will open this weekend, with distancing and other mitigation measures in place. Earlier in the day, the president of the state’s college network said he plans to reopen the campuses for in-person instruction in the fall.

