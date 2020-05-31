NEW YORK – People who tested positive
to COVID-19 in New York City, or you feel the symptoms, and they need
isolate themselves but they don’t have a place to do it and in their own homes it’s not
Sure, they could qualify for the hotel program that allows them to stay in a
hotel room at no cost and with medical monitoring.
There are currently 1,200 rooms allocated
to this service and expected to reach 3,000 during the summer as announced
Mayor Bill de Blasio Wednesday during his daily press conference.
The hotel rooms are also
available to New Yorkers without COVID-19 but living with someone who
have the disease.
People may qualify to be in the
rooms for up to 14 days if your houses your
residence does not have enough space to stay six feet away
from others, share rooms or a bathroom, or live with someone who is vulnerable.
What is the COVID-19 Hotel Program?
The Hotel Program COVID-19 of the City of
New York Offers Free Hotel Stays to Eligible New Yorkers
that you cannot isolate where and for the front line workers in the
health care industry wishing to reduce the risk of transmission
In the home. This will help New York City stop
COVID-19 spread.
As they can
New Yorkers request this service?
People can call 311 or 844-NYC-4NYC (1-844-692-4692) between 9 am and 9 pm. By dialing that phone number, press option 0 and then a medical provider will assess each person’s situation and will refer you to a hotel if appropriate.
Which
the cost?
This program, which includes food, laundry service
and local phone service, is free to eligible New Yorkers.
How do they apply
health workers?
The person is eligible for this program if they are currently
is an employee or volunteer in a place of care and / or services (clinical or not
clinical) in a home, community or medical care setting within
from New York City where you are at risk of exposure or contraction
COVID-19; and if you cannot temporarily live in your home while you continue
working and serving New Yorkers.
To make a reservation and more information go to this page.
Like the
Do medical providers make a reservation for their patients?
To complete the reservation, you must certify that your patient meets the program’s eligibility requirements and have your Authorized National Provider Identifier (NPI) code. For more information go to this page or send an email to COMMCARECP@NYCHC.ORG
For more information on the COVID-19 Hotel Program visit this website.
