NEW YORK – People who tested positive

to COVID-19 in New York City, or you feel the symptoms, and they need

isolate themselves but they don’t have a place to do it and in their own homes it’s not

Sure, they could qualify for the hotel program that allows them to stay in a

hotel room at no cost and with medical monitoring.

There are currently 1,200 rooms allocated

to this service and expected to reach 3,000 during the summer as announced

Mayor Bill de Blasio Wednesday during his daily press conference.

The hotel rooms are also

available to New Yorkers without COVID-19 but living with someone who

have the disease.

People may qualify to be in the

rooms for up to 14 days if your houses your

residence does not have enough space to stay six feet away

from others, share rooms or a bathroom, or live with someone who is vulnerable.

What is the COVID-19 Hotel Program?

The Hotel Program COVID-19 of the City of

New York Offers Free Hotel Stays to Eligible New Yorkers

that you cannot isolate where and for the front line workers in the

health care industry wishing to reduce the risk of transmission

In the home. This will help New York City stop

COVID-19 spread.

As they can

New Yorkers request this service?

People can call 311 or 844-NYC-4NYC (1-844-692-4692) between 9 am and 9 pm. By dialing that phone number, press option 0 and then a medical provider will assess each person’s situation and will refer you to a hotel if appropriate.

Which

the cost?

This program, which includes food, laundry service

and local phone service, is free to eligible New Yorkers.

How do they apply

health workers?

The person is eligible for this program if they are currently

is an employee or volunteer in a place of care and / or services (clinical or not

clinical) in a home, community or medical care setting within

from New York City where you are at risk of exposure or contraction

COVID-19; and if you cannot temporarily live in your home while you continue

working and serving New Yorkers.

To make a reservation and more information go to this page.

Like the

Do medical providers make a reservation for their patients?

To complete the reservation, you must certify that your patient meets the program’s eligibility requirements and have your Authorized National Provider Identifier (NPI) code. For more information go to this page or send an email to COMMCARECP@NYCHC.ORG

For more information on the COVID-19 Hotel Program visit this website.

.