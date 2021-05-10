NYC Mayor Candidate Maya Wiley: “We Need a Different Kind of Leadership”

Maya wiley, the renowned lawyer and activist for social and racial justice issues, and civil rights, 57 years old, former councilor from Mayor Bill de Blasio, with whom she has publicly stated that she has a wide distance in political and leadership matters, hopes to return to City Hall, but this time as the Mayor of New York City.

With a vast curriculum fighting for vulnerable communities, but no experience in running a municipal office by popular election, with her freshness, her vision of change for New York and her direct connection with the most vulnerable communities, in an interview with El DiarioOn a street in Harlem, ready to listen to the needs of Manhattan tenants, Maya Wiley defended being the most qualified of the candidates who have entered the political arena, and said she was ready to handle the reins of the Big Apple well.

Although polls place it below contenders such as Andrew Yang, Eric Adams and Scott Stringer, the former television commentator insists that the fight to win the elections is just beginning and feels confident that it will be the first female mayor New York has.

With plans such as the creation of a direct financial aid program from $ 5,000 for underprivileged families, generation of more than 100,000 new jobs, building more affordable housing options, hiring 2,500 new teachers, and a vital reform to the NYPD, Maya Wiley ensures that her focus is on conquering the Latino vote, the black vote and the vote of women, because she is clear that if she succeeds, she will be victorious in the June 22 primary elections.

What is your vision for New York City under an eventual government of yours?

“I have dedicated my entire life fighting for racial justice, fighting for our communities as a civil rights attorney, as a mother, raising two children in New York, and my vision for this city is for it to be a city where we can all live, pay rent, have good jobs, support small businesses, keep them open and that they can put food on the tables of their families. Also making sure that we are safe in our communities, safe from crime, but also safe from police violence, and that’s something we can have. We just need to have a different kind of leader, who knows what it feels like to live in our neighborhoods, as I know, because I have made changes outside the government, but also within the city government and I can show that it can be achieved ”.

What moved you to jump into the world of politics?

“I never competed for a public position before. And the only reason I’m doing it is because I’m a New Yorker and because I know both fields of government, I know the blacks and Latinos in the city and their needs, but I also know how to get the government to do things the right way. different, as I did when I worked within the Mayor’s Office as the first black woman advisor to the Mayor of the City ”.

What do you say to those who see you as your weakness who have no experience in political management?

“I think we have had leadership for years and nothing has changed for our communities, so this is the time when we need to have a different kind of leadership and I have it, a kind of leadership that is not afraid to fight for our communities. and also that he knows how the government works, and I know him from both sides: having worked from within the Mayor’s Office, but also for having been the head of the Civil Complaints Review Board (CCRB). It was I who took the case against Officer Daniel Pantaleo, who killed Eric Garnery, and I went over to the Police Department saying they charged him and removed him from the institution, and we made sure that our civil prosecutors that we had in the agency, persecuted that case”.

What is your plan for the Latino community?

“The Latino community in this city has lost 40% of their jobs, and that’s not right. And I’m going to create 100,000 new jobs, because I’m going to increase the Capital Construction budget so that we can build what we have to build and fix what we have to fix, and that includes building more permanent affordable housing, something that the Latino community needs. But it also means employing local people. I’m going to make 30% of the people hired for those jobs come from our communities that have lost the most jobs during COVID, and have the highest unemployment rates. But I’m also going to help small businesses, because our Latino community is made up of small entrepreneurs, they are incredibly important to our communities, because they create jobs, they put money on the table. And I have a plan with $ 30 million dollars of an aid program so that our small businesses in Latino communities can pay back rents, pay any debt they have, so that they can stay alive now that we are reopening. “

And particularly for undocumented people?

“I can say with great pride that I was behind the first Sanctuary City legislation in our city. I fought for it, and fought inside to get it done. But that’s not enough and we have to continue to protect our community from ICE (‘La Migra’), and make sure the New York Police Department doesn’t help ICE – I’m going to make sure of that. But another thing we have to do is recognize that undocumented workers are essential workers, and they did not receive any money or relief during COVID. That’s why I have a plan, and I’m happy that the state Senate budget included the Excluded Workers Fund (which seeks to give checks for $ 3,200 and $ 15,600 to unemployed undocumented workers), but at the same time, I’m going to add another $ 5,000 in aid. for their care, which will also include undocumented people ”.

Polls show Andrew Yang leading the way. Do you think it is still possible to win?

“I tell all the voters to listen to what we are going to do from the Mayor’s Office and judge based on that to make their decision. I think these elections are still very open, because a lot of New Yorkers, maybe half, haven’t paid attention to it yet. “