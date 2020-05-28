What you should know

Days after a video went viral showing a white woman calling New York police and falsely accusing a black man of threatening her in Central Park, some city leaders are calling for her arrest. Brooklyn County President Eric Adams said Amy Cooper “must be arrested” after she was seen on video making the claims after bird watcher Christian Cooper asked her to leash her dog while in the section known as “The Ramble of the park, a required rule in that area Manhattan County President Gale Brewer echoed those claims and said she should be charged for filing a false police report.

“She contributed to making Mr. Cooper feel unsafe in a park,” said Brewer.

Initially there were calls for Cooper to be expelled from the park, but city officials said they cannot. Now there is a growing chorus asking to see her punished for the incident.

“That woman was so comfortable in her privilege, that even when she was filmed, she felt like nothing would happen,” said New York City Public Defender Jumaane Williams, who said this situation could have ended similarly to the violent arrest. George Floyd, an incident that cost him his life. “How dare you? People are dying!”

Christian Cooper, unrelated to Amy, caught part of the exchange in a video his sister posted on Twitter. Amy is seen asking Christian to stop recording it, or she was going to call the police and say, “There is an African-American man threatening my life.” She repeated the statement several times, sounding increasingly distressed, as she seemed to be calling the 911 office.

Meanwhile, Christian didn’t seem to get any closer to Amy. He told our sister network NBC New York that he is an avid bird watcher and that he was in the popular spot for bird watchers around 8 a.m. of Monday. He said he only asked Amy to put her dog on a leash in the area where it is required.

“If the habitat is destroyed, we will not be able to go there to see the birds and enjoy the vegetation,” Christian explained Monday night. When Amy refused, he says he offered his dog a snack and began recording the incident.

Viral video of a Central Park dispute over a dog leash. Video: Christian Cooper

“The only way they can prevent the dog from eating the treat is to put it on a leash,” he said.

When Christian refused to stop recording it, Amy grabbed her dog’s collar and walked away from him to call the police, the video shows. “There is an African American man. I am in Central Park. He is filming and threatening me and my dog,” said the woman.

Amy repeated her claims multiple times to dispatchers as she struggles to keep the dog under her control, lifting the dog and pulling on its collar multiple times.

Christian says he continued filming because he was not going to be intimidated. “I will not participate in my own dehumanization,” he said.

“We live in an Ahmaud Arbery era, where black men are shot dead for assumptions people make about them, blacks, and I’m just not going to be involved in that,” Christian told NBC New York, echoing the Online reviews that Amy received.

Christian stopped recording after Amy finally put her leash on her dog. He is heard saying, “Thank you.”

When the officers arrived, Christian was already gone. New York police said no complaints or arrests were filed after police determined the incident was a “verbal dispute.”

The video of the racially charged dispute went viral, with more than 40 million views in less than 48 hours. Amy has now lost her job and her dog, and although New York police have said no charges will be filed, she faces a human rights investigation by the city.

The New York City Human Rights Commission sent Amy a letter Wednesday asking her to cooperate, and she may face fines, damages, and community service orders.

Mayor Bill de Blasio described the video as “clearly racism.”

The video out of Central Park is racism, plain and simple. She called the police BECAUSE he was a Black man. Even though she was the one breaking the rules. She decided he was the criminal and we know why. This kind of hatred has no place in our city. https://t.co/6PP7jIwL1g – Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) May 26, 2020

Speaking exclusively to NBC New York on Monday, Amy says she overreacted, but claimed Christian was screaming and feeling threatened because she didn’t know what was in the dog treats.

“I sincerely and humbly apologize to everyone, especially that man, his family,” he said in a phone call. “It was unacceptable and I humbly apologize to all who have seen that video, to all who have been offended … to all who think of me in less light, I understand why they do so.”

Christian said he accepted her apology.

“When I think of the police, I am a very blessed person. I realized especially today that I think of [la policía] as a protection agency, and unfortunately, this has made me realize that there are a lot of people in this country that don’t have that luxury, “Amy continued.

She told CNN Tuesday that “she is not racist,” adding that she may have been “scared” because of where she was.

“When you are alone in the Ramble, you don’t know what is happening. It is not excusable, it is not defensible,” he said. Amy made an apology through a public relations service later in the day, saying she “reacted emotionally and made false assumptions about her intentions.”

“I had every right to request that my dog ​​be leashed in an area where it was needed,” he said in the written statement. “I am well aware of the pain that misleading assumptions and callous statements about race cause and I never would have imagined that I would be involved in the kind of incident that happened with Chris.”

As a result of the incident, her employer Franklin Templeton, an investment management company, fired Amy on Tuesday afternoon.

Following our internal review of the incident in Central Park yesterday, we have made the decision to terminate the employee involved, effective immediately. We do not tolerate racism of any kind at Franklin Templeton. – Franklin Templeton (@FTI_US) May 26, 2020

In addition to criticism of racism, Amy also received criticism for animal cruelty because she appeared to be suffocating her dog for almost a minute after grabbing him by the collar.

Abandoned Angels Cocker Spaniel Rescue, an animal rescue, says Amy adopted the dog a few years ago and has “voluntarily surrendered” it while the incident is investigated.

“The dog is now under our rescue care and is safe and in good health,” said the rescue.

