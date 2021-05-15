NYC Ferry passengers trapped in boat in barge collision



The Ferry will launch new routes this year.

Photo: Drew Angerer / Getty Images

Anguish and despair seized the passengers traveling Thursday night in a NYC Ferry boat after the machine collided with a construction barge at Pier 6 in Brooklyn.

One of the travelers, Shaw Li, captured with his cell phone when several glass of the ferry windows were broken by the impact.

The boats collided near Brooklyn Bridge Park.

The captain reported that the tide pushed the ferry towards the barge, according to the NBC report that includes images of the emergency.

“The boat was moving back and forth, it was scraping something. I thought that maybe it was the dock, but inside the boat you couldn’t see anything because it was dark at that time, ”the witness described.

As more crystals were cracking, the tension of those present increased.

“My wife was comforting someone who was much more concerned,” Li added.

The man acknowledged that at one point he was afraid of not surviving the event.

“I’ll be honest with you, there were times when I thought: ‘If I have to go out, will I make it?'” The interviewee recalled.

Another passenger said that, amid the chaos, she texted her mother to let her know that she might lose her phone in the process, but that she would pass the test.

Authorities are now trying to identify the owner of the barge. It is not clear if the owner had authorization to park in the area.

A NYC Ferry spokesperson indicated that damage to the boat was minimal, although it is currently out of service.

The ferry network operated by Hornblower Cruises investigates the causes of the incident.

No injuries were reported as a result of the event.