NYC ‘bulletproof’ coalitions demand more resources so that criminal violence does not spike again this summer

“We do not want the hell of shootings get hotter, in these hot days to come, in the poorest neighborhoods of New York City. We do not want keep dying children for stray bullets. Last year was a horror, which we do not want to be repeated ”.

With this almost desperate cry, the Puerto Rican María López of the organization ‘Down with bullets, Up with life ‘(GDLU) which operates at Lincoln Hospital in the Bronx, summed up the clamor of more than 20 violence-disrupting coalitions in the Big Apple, demanding that the Mayor’s Office ease funds for community leaders to intervene directly in neighborhoods burdened by gang action and pistols.

Maria knows what she’s talking about. Counted to The newspaper that when she was a teenager she was involved in problems with the justice that led her to prison. He almost lost his girls. He almost lost his life. She is now a community leader who is heard in violent areas of the Bronx, where officers from the New York City Police Department (NYPD) may not be well received. She does.

“Like many colleagues I know perfectly where the problems are and I work approaching young people so that they know that there are alternatives, that even having a criminal record, getting out of jail, the City has programs that can save them. I am a good example of that, ”says the Puerto Rican.

“Let’s avoid more blood”

Like GDLU, several organizations facing the imminent summer and the terrible statistics of bullet violence last year, demanded the Government and the Municipal Council in a demonstration last week in the Park ‘City Hall’, in Lower Manhattan, let it be transferred more budget and logistical support to start community intervention actions now, to prevent the history of blood and pain from repeating itself for families in the most vulnerable neighborhoods.

Elected leaders and victims of the bullet “epidemic” attended the action to make it clear in a loud and strong tone that “there is no time to lose”.

The Ombudsman from New York City Jumaane Williams said it is not just about sending more police officers to the neighborhoods and disarming the gangs.

“We are challenged to have more resources to effectively reach out to communities and avoid more tragedies this summer. We don’t have months to pass laws. Is an emergency. It is our people in poor neighborhoods who are being killed, “Williams said.

Leaders of organizations that interrupt violence demanded more resources on Tuesday. (Photo: F. Martínez)

2021: Bullets and bullets

Already the first warm months of 2021 gave a fatal ‘bell’ of what could happen in the months of high temperature, where criminal violence historically tends to rebound: shootings attributed to gangs until March 7 increased by 57%.

And in the first days of April, the death caused by the ‘criminal pandemic’ in the streets has destroyed several families, such as that of the mexican food Francisco Villalva, 29, who was shot on a Harlem sports field to steal his bicycle.

During the shootings that took place in different parts of the city on Saturday last week, a bullet hit the chest of a 12-year-old boy in Bedford-Stuyvesant in Brooklyn.

The shot received by the minor was fired from a car, while two groups were facing each other. So far it is unknown if the attack was directed at him or if it was a lost bullet.

“We are tired of seeing children covered in blood. We need to move fast. Each organization already knows what it has to do. It is nothing new for us that with the summer violence is activated, but the different thing we can do this year is that the experts in connecting with the communities have more resources, “he said. Key Bean of the organization ‘Community Capacity Development’.

Councilwoman Adrianne Adams says organizations know how to intervene in violence. (Photo: F. Martínez)

“They don’t want to talk to the police”

This petition was shared by organizations from the five boroughs such as ‘The Bronx Against Violence’ (BRAG), ‘Let’s Save East Harlem’, ‘NYC Street Soldiers’ and the ‘Remedy Against Violence’.

Councilwoman Adrianne Adams of the 28th District of Queens representing neighborhoods like Jamaica, urged the municipal government to establish a protection shield to prevent more blood on the asphalt in the hot months.

“The experts are here. It is these organizations and their promoters who know what the core of the problems is. They know who to help, how to prevent violence. Not to persecute and criminalize ”, reacted Adams.

In the same direction, the Salvadoran Marla Abarca, of the GDLU coalition, emphasized that the relevance of these violence-disrupting organizations is that young people from vulnerable neighborhoods do not have confidence in communicating with authorities.

“We especially want to reach adolescents and young people between 10 and 18 years old who have problems, who are exposed to violence so that they know that there are mental health programs, to help them overcome addictions, to seek guidance that many times they do not even imagine exist. They prefer to talk with us than with the police”, He said.

Marla Abarca (in the center) is part of the GDLU violence prevention organization. (Photo: F. Martínez)

De Blasio: “We are better than 2020”

Amid pressure to deal with the drama of the shootings in the Big Apple, Mayor Bill de Blasio argued Tuesday that there are more positive scenarios than last summer, when the detonations escalated more than 300% compared to 2019.

“There is still too much violence and it needs to be addressed. And this is what we are doing. We bring back the city. That is first. This situation arose from empty streets and people who do not have jobs and children who do not go to school. Hundreds of thousands of jobs recovered. The schools will be open in September ”; Held.

The municipal president assures that this series of factors will make a difference in these hot months.

When questioned by the media about the terms of police surveillance, he reacted by pointing out that there is much more work to be done.

“The NYPD is doing a lot of things that work to stop crime, where we need to do better is gun violence. And I think it’s about watch and take weapons from the streets. It’s about deepening ties with the community, which I think some of the recent reforms will help, but it’s also about recover the judicial system.

The other side of violence

In days gone by, five police unions from New York City joined in solidarity with the loved ones of the victims to urge judges and legislators that address the alarming rise in gun violence, particularly by changing bail reform laws that they say simply don’t work to keep New Yorkers safe.

“Our policemen on the street warned us that it was happening. We warned politicians that violence would increase. And the facts are here, “said the president of the Police Benevolence Association, Pat Lynch.

New York’s bail reform has been a hotly debated topic since it took effect in early 2020 and, despite subsequent amendments, critics say too many criminals are ineligible for bail, leading them to become repeat offenders.

NYPD sources highlight the fact that people can be charged with possession of weapons, but some are automatically released at arraignment because “judges do not have the discretion to order his arrest or to set a high bail.”

This explanation has been endorsed by Dermot Shea, Police commissioner, who has insistently emphasized that although there is indeed an increase in shootings, there is also Uniformed has recorded the largest arms seizure since 1995.

Violence that distresses

1 in five voters The Big Apple is currently “concerned about public safety,” more than anything else amid the pandemic, according to a Manhattan Institute report.

77% has been the increase in arrests for illegal possession of weapons in the first days of 2021, according to the NYPD balance