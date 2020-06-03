What you should know

New York City has announced the universal COVID-19 test for all New Yorkers, courtesy of the Test & Trace Corps initiative. The initiative, launched on Monday, will allow New York City to safely care for those who give positive for the virus, and then quickly track, assess, and quarantine anyone they’ve come in contact with and may have infected New York City contact trackers hired to contain the spread of the coronavirus contacted the Approximately 600 people tested positive for the virus across the city on Monday, the first day of the program, and managed to contact more than half of them, officials said Tuesday.

“Universal testing is the key to reopening our city safely,” said Mayor Bill de Blasio. “After months of struggle, we can finally say that every New Yorker who needs an exam will receive one. Now with Test & Trace up and running, we will be able to care for those who test positive and give them the support they need to protect themselves and their loved ones. “

“A key step in stopping the spread of COVID-19 is to quickly identify new cases and anyone with whom they have been in close contact through the diversity of our populations, and that is exactly what Test & Trace Corps is trying to do.” said Dr. Ted Long, Executive Director of Test & Trace Corps.

Any New Yorker can now be tested at one of over 150 test sites throughout the city. New Yorkers can visit nyc.gov/CovidTest or call 311 to find the closest sites.

Additionally, to ensure that the body of trackers can meet the diverse needs of New Yorkers of all backgrounds, the trackers speak 40 different languages.

As of Monday, 1,700 contact trackers have been deployed across the city, with special emphasis on those most affected by the virus, to manage, track and retrieve contacts from confirmed positive COVID cases.

“On the first day of the program, trying to reach several hundred people and having an hour-long conversation with each of them was a difficult task,” Longen said in a briefing. Long also said that the fact that contact trackers have reached more than half of the new cases “shows that the system we are setting up is working.”

The city has hired 1,700 people for its contact search effort and needs to reach 2,500 to meet Governor Andrew Cuomo’s goal to enter the first phase of the state’s four-step reopening process. Contact trackers are placing people infected with the virus in hotel rooms if they need to isolate themselves from their families, as well as communicating with close contacts of those who test positive for COVID-19.

When asked if protests over George Floyd’s death could spark a new wave of infections, Long encouraged anyone in a protest to get tested for the coronavirus at one of the more than 150 free test sites in the city. . Floyd, who was black, died after a white police officer pressed a knee to his neck for several minutes.

“We are extending the invitation that anyone who has been to the protests to come get a free trial, it is close to where they live,” Long said. “We would love to receive them.”

