New York City will enter Phase I of reopening on Monday; Mayor Bill de Blasio says the five counties could be ready for Phase II in early July. New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy said Friday he hoped he could make an announcement about the reopening of both the municipal and private outdoor pools early next week. The events come a day after deaths from the coronavirus in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut exceeded 40,000. Authorities acknowledge that the actual figure is likely to be much higher.

NEW YORK – New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio unveiled a new COVID-19 mobile testing program Friday that will take the tests to the front of New Yorkers’ homes. This is set by new rules for construction sites before the city reopens on Monday.

More than 30,000 construction sites will reopen on Monday, June 8 as the five boroughs of the Big Apple enter Phase I of reopening after months of closure, De Blasio said. The Building Department inspectors will sweep every allowed job site to ensure compliance with physical clearance and other guidelines from the Health Department.

During the first 30 days, the

Application will consist of education campaigns and non-monetary orders. Then

From there, inspectors will begin issuing infractions. A first violation

It comes with a work suspension order and a $ 5,000 fine. The

Subsequent infractions will incur fines of $ 10,000, the mayor said.

Up to 400,000 people are expected

return to work in Phase I. Many of those employees will return to a

transit system which has seen a 90 percent drop in the amount of

passengers in the course of the pandemic and faces questions about how

maintain physical distance. The MTA installed new payment scanners without

contact in half of their metro stations to help avoid some

contact, and he’s asking the mayor for 60 miles of bus lanes

Highlights in the Bronx, Brooklyn, and Staten Island.

As part of Phase 1 of reopening,

construction will also be allowed to resume, and the Department of Buildings

of the city released a guide on how more than 33,000 should be reopened

sites. Physical distancing protocols must be followed and

wear face masks everywhere. There will also be updated records for

cleaning and disinfection, capacity limits for small areas and others

precautions taken to protect health.

The mayor expects hundreds of thousands more people to return to work in the city when it enters Phase II, which could happen in early July, he said Thursday. He has already put together a cookout plan to help restaurants prepare for the next step.

As the city and state continue their reopening process, Governor Andrew Cuomo signed an executive order that could be one of the first steps for schools to return to teach in person. The order allows special education instruction to be conducted in person during the summer, and counties serving the service to follow state and federal guidelines. It has not yet been determined if any or all of the in-person classes will return in the fall.

Physical distancing and face masks will be the general rule in the future. Both measures have been shown to reduce the spread of infection. New York City on Thursday registered its lowest daily percentage of COVID-19 positive people, at 2 percent, since the start of the pandemic. It rose slightly to 4 percent on Friday, but still well below the 26 percent positivity rate the city saw at the peak of the crisis.

The mobile test program will launch with two trucks in the Soundview neighborhood of the Bronx and Kew Gardens, Queens, next week. The city plans to add another eight trucks in the coming weeks. Each truck can perform 80 tests a day, which would increase the city’s testing capacity with up to 800 more tests a day. No appointments are needed. Trucks will only accept walk-ins.

The mayor also announced on Friday

than three more Gotham Health sites in Jackson Heights, Bushwick and Tremont

will house COVID-19 centers, as the city tries to provide more aid to

some of the most affected areas. The coronavirus pandemic has had a

much more severe impact on communities of color, with African Americans and

Hispanics, who have lost their lives at around twice the rate of

fair-skinned people, depending on the city. The COVID-19 Centers of Excellence will open

in the fall and they will provide care

pulmonary, radiological and diagnostic services, as well as health services

mental to help address anxiety, depression, stress disorder

post traumatic and psychological distress.

Anyone can be tested regardless of symptoms; The mayor’s office opened the tests universally earlier this week as has the governor of New Jersey in his state. Last week, the city conducted more than 33,000 tests in a single day. Testing and tracing will be key to mitigating the spread of the infection in the future. The Mayor encourages everyone to take advantage of expanded testing opportunities, especially as the ongoing mass protests over the death of George Floyd increase the risk of exposure to COVID-19.

To date, more than 200,000 New York City residents have tested positive for COVID-19, although antibody test data suggests that more than 2 million may have had the virus at one time. Some probably never knew they were infected.

The scope of the tragedy is likely to be much more extensive than confirmed coronavirus deaths indicate. To date, New York City represents nearly 16,000 of the 24,133 confirmed virus deaths in the State. The city adds another 4,727 probable COVID-19 deaths to that number, and the CDC says there are still another 5,000 unconfirmed or likely virus-related “excess” deaths that may still be connected.

The number of confirmed coronavirus deaths in the tri-state area surpassed a grim 40,000 milestone this week. New Jersey has lost more than 12,000 people to date, while Connecticut’s number passed the 4,000 mark on Thursday. Nationally, almost 110,000 lives have been lost.

The Garden State is expected to enter

Stage 2 of its reopening in three stages on June 15, opening stores

retailers and in-person beauty salons, among other businesses. The service

customer service in person will be resumed at motor vehicle centers in

New Jersey, Governor Phil Murphy said Friday. The Commission of

Motor Vehicles hopes to begin road tests and issue new ones

licenses and permits two weeks later.

Murphy also said Friday that he hoped to be able to make an announcement about the reopening of the outdoor swimming pools, both municipal and private, early next week.