NEW YORK – New York State will install 24 temporary COVID-19 testing centers in churches focused primarily on the communities most impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

This was announced on Saturday by the Governor of New York,

Andrew Cuomo, during his daily press conference.

The new initiative, in partnership

with Northwell Health, which is the largest health system in the State, seeks to expand

more testing in low-income and minority communities.

“Northewell is going to provide testing in churches and in these communities,” said the governor. “We must address the racial disparities of this pandemic and shelter the needs of these communities. Communities of color have been disproportionately and unfairly impacted by this pandemic. ”

“This association will help us

address these inequalities, ”said Cuomo.

The first centers in

churches will open from May 12 and a second group will start from 19

may.

“This network of churches will focus

in the communities we want to reach, “said Cuomo. “We need the

New Yorkers get tested. “

The Governor thanked him

the congressmen who helped in association with the churches, Hakeem

Jeffries, Nydia Velazquez, and Yvette D. Clarke, and reverends, such as Dr. Raymond

Rivera, and all the religious institutions and missions that were part of

this agreement.

In addition, the state has partnered with the company Ready Responders to bring health services, including COVID-19 tests, to residents of New York City public housing and will also distribute cloth masks and 100,000 gallons of hand sanitizer. in these residences.

