NEW YORK – The federal government will give New York State more than $ 880 million in additional food assistance to help families of children who previously received free or reduced-price meals in public schools after they closed for the rest of the year school. This regardless of your immigration status.

This was announced on Tuesday by the

New York State Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance,

(OTDA).

The Electronic Pandemic Benefits Transfer (EBT) program will provide eligible households with a total of approximately $ 420 per child.

“For many low-income families across the State, free and reduced-price school meals are a critical gap that allowed them to avoid food insecurity,” said Office of Temporary Assistance and Disability Commissioner Mike Hein. “This temporary program will provide families with some relief by assuring them that parents will have extra help to buy healthy and nutritious food for their children during these unprecedented times.”

One of the beneficiaries is Olga Romero who celebrates that she is going to receive financial aid to feed her children, who are enrolled in school, but who remain at home due to the pandemic.

“Since they are at home they have to be better fed and more now with this crisis there is not enough,” said Olga.

Approximately 2.1 million

of children across the state were receiving free or price meals

reduced before all school districts closed on March 16.

Under Governor Cuomo’s direction, the state Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance petitioned the US Department of Agriculture. The US (USDA) provide food benefits to households with children who have temporarily lost access to these foods due to school closings. The USDA authorized states to apply for federal approval to operate the EBT pandemic programs, thanks to the new 2020 Federal Families ’First Response to Coronavirus Act signed by President Trump.

The office also assures that this temporary program will bring relief, which will ensure that parents have additional help to purchase healthy and nutritious food for students during these unprecedented times.

Families will not have to apply for the program because about 1.3 million children, who live in households enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), receive Temporary Assistance benefits or have Medicaid They will automatically receive additional assistance through their existing EBT cards.

OTDA is also working with the state Department of Education to identify an additional 800,000 children in households that are not receiving Medicaid, SNAP, or Temporary Assistance, but are receiving free or reduced price school meals. These families will receive a temporary EBT card in the mail along with instructions to activate the card and access their assistance.

Additionally, nearly 750,000 low-income individuals and families, enrolled in SNAP, will receive the maximum allowable benefit for May to help them avoid food insecurity. This will mark the third consecutive month that all SNAP recipients in New York State have received the maximum benefit.

OTDA will issue the assistance of

emergency to any home with the SNAP program that did not receive the

maximum allowable benefit per month, which is $ 194 per person and $ 646 per

families with four members. Emergency assistance will be distributed to

later this month, after regular benefits are issued.

About half of

All households receiving SNAP will receive additional benefits by May.

“Adequate nutrition

is essential for a healthy lifestyle and physical and emotional development

appropriate in children, “said the Commissioner of the Department of Health of the

New York State, Dr. Howard Zucker. “For the thousands of families in New

York who depend on school cafeterias for daily meals, the

EBT pandemic program will provide much-needed relief. “

Like regular SNAP benefits, these EBT pandemic benefits can be used to purchase food at authorized retail stores. New Yorkers enrolled in SNAP can also use their benefits to buy food online. Those who are most at risk of contracting COVID-19, and who purchase their food online, either to pick it up or to take it home, can reduce their potential for exposure to contagion in public.

Community organizations ask parents not to be afraid when receiving the aid as it has no consequence with their immigration procedures. “The person’s immigration status will not matter, this is not a public charge that could harm you if you are in the process of applying, or your record, nor will they deny you the process of regularization of your immigration status,” Father Juan Carlos Ruiz said.

Statewide, SNAP recipients can use their benefits to buy eligible food from Amazon. Additionally, certain stores such as ShopRite, located in Albany, Columbia, Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Rensselaer, Richmond, Schenectady, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester counties, also accept online benefits. Specific Walmart stores in Albany, Cattaraugus, Dutchess, Erie Genesee, Livingston, Madison, Monroe, Niagara, Oneida, Onondaga, Orange, Rensselaer, Saratoga, Schenectady, Tompkins and Wayne counties are receiving online orders.

Availability is determined by zip code and any interested SNAP recipient should check the retailer’s website. Recipients using online benefits will need a supplemental payment source for non-SNAP items or fees, such as the cost of delivery.

For more information go to this page in Spanish.

