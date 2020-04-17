New York stock exchanges closed with considerable gains, with investors excited by news that a drug shows promising results against the coronavirus, although the responsible company itself said it is too early to reach conclusions, and also with plans to reactivate the economy more forward. Among the actions, Boeing stood out, after informing that it will resume its production of commercial aircraft next week.

The Dow Jones index closed up 2.99%, at 24,242.49 points, the Nasdaq advanced 1.38%, at 8,650.14 points, and the S&P 500 had a gain of 2.68%, at 2,874.56 points . In the weekly comparison, the Dow Jones rose 2.21%, the Nasdaq advanced 6.09% and the S&P 500, 3.04%.

The plans presented last night by the American president, Donald Trump, for the reopening of the United States pleased investors, although he did not mention dates and commented that the decision on the gradual resumption will be up to the governors.

Stifel says that even in the midst of poor projections for the global economy, such as this week’s International Monetary Fund (IMF), some Federal Reserve (Fed, US central bank) leaders have been pondering that the worst case scenario may not be materialize, seeing a resumption in the short term as a possibility. In a report, Stifel predicts that the reopening could take place in the US in a few weeks, but warns that this will be gradual and that it will take time for companies to reactivate their connections with customers and production chains at the normal level.

Today, the news that Gilead Science reaps good results in a coronavirus drug test has pleased. The company’s stock rose 9.73% in New York, although the company itself has warned that it is too early to draw conclusions.

After making the announcement on Thursday evening about the resumption of production in Washington State, Boeing’s stock rose 14.72%, closing at the high of the day and helping the Dow Jones index. Caterpillar advanced 3.66% and, among banks, Citigroup (+ 10.12%), Bank of America (+8.68) and Goldman Sachs (+ 3.64%) also did well. Among tech giants, Microsoft rose 0.88%, but Apple retreated 1.36%.

