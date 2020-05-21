New York stock exchanges closed lower, with investors attentive to indicators, speeches from the Federal Reserve (Fed, the American central bank) and also the increase in tensions between the United States and China. As a result, even a positive trading session for Boeing did not prevent the stock indexes from falling.

The Dow Jones index decreased 0.41%, at 24,474.12 points, the Nasdaq fell 0.97%, at 9,284.88 points, and the S&P 500 fell by 0.78%, at 2,948.51 points.

Even before the opening, the future indexes fell, but reduced the movement after the disclosure of the requests for unemployment benefits, which, despite continuing to show a negative picture in the US labor market, came in line with analysts’ expectations.

In the morning, the indices operated a period in the blue. Among the stocks in focus, Boeing rose by more than 7%, after RBC Capital foresaw a reaction in the price of the paper. Boeing closed up 4.26%, helping to reduce losses for the Dow Jones. In the technology and communication services sectors, Amazon fell 2.05%, after the share price reached an intraday record, Alphabet fell 0.17%, Microsoft closed down 1.20%, while Facebook went against the grain majority and rose 0.62%.

Among Fed officials, New York district chairman John Williams predicted “a few months of trouble ahead”, while in the afternoon Fed chairman Jerome Powell highlighted the “unprecedented” slowdown in the modern era of the economy although the leaders also reaffirmed their role in supporting the picture.

In the political arena, US senators have proposed a bill to impose sanctions against Chinese officials over Hong Kong – Beijing threatens to tighten control over the former British colony, which it considers a domestic policy issue. Some analysts fear that recent tensions between the powers will hinder the resumption of global trade after the pandemic and also that China may be more assertive towards Washington soon.

Capital Economics highlights in a report that global stocks have advanced in the past two months, even amid very bad data, arguing that “history suggests that the stock market often reacts well before the economy”.

Supported by analyzes of the 14 US recessions since 1928, the consultancy says that in most cases the shares in the country continued to make big gains “even in the initial stages of an economic recovery”, with that Capital Economics believes that the stock rally can proceed.

* With information from Dow Jones Newswires

