New York stock markets recorded gains on Thursday, 14, on a recovery journey. The data on requests for unemployment benefits in the United States caused a bad mood at the beginning of business, but the indexes gained strength in the afternoon, with the financial and energy sectors among the highlights.

The Dow Jones index closed up 1.62% at 23,625.34 points, the Nasdaq rose 0.91% at 8,943.72 points and the S&P 500 advanced 1.15% to 2,852.50 points.

New claims for unemployment benefits in the US fell 191,000 to 2.981 million, but analysts had predicted a further decline to 2.7 million. After the data, ING predicted that unemployment will decline slowly with the reopening of the economy, but before that it will reach 23% in May. Credit Suisse, for its part, warned that high unemployment will cause “permanent damage by closing companies”.

The labor market data made future indices worse and the stock markets opened lower. The negative movement was further accentuated in the morning, also focusing on the difficulties of the economic reopening and the tensions between the United States and China.

In the middle of the day, the exchanges gained momentum, with some traders citing the search for bargains, after recent devaluations of the shares. In addition, the energy sector did well in the face of strong oil gains: ExxonMobil rose 0.88% and Chevron, 1.52%. The banks also helped, with advances such as Citigroup (+ 3.60%), Goldman Sachs (+ 1.54%) and Bank of America (+ 4.02%) – in all three cases, recovering part recent losses.

After showing volatility, Boeing rose 0.84%, helping the Dow Jones. Among the technology giants, Apple advanced 0.61% and Microsoft, 0.43%.

