New York stock exchanges closed down on Thursday, 30, reflecting a series of negative data that indicate the extent of the negative impact of coronavirus on the economy, in addition to corporate balance sheets for the first quarter of 2020.

The Dow Jones index closed down 1.17% at 24,345.72 points, the S&P 500 yielded 0.92% at 2,912.43 points and the Nasdaq fell 0.28% at 8,889.55 points. The VIX index, a kind of fear thermometer on Wall Street, advanced 10.02%, to 34.36 points.

A day after reporting that the United States’ Gross Domestic Product (GDP) contracted 4.8%, in annualized terms, in the first quarter of the year, the Commerce Department reported today that consumer spending plummeted 7.5% in March and personal income fell by 2%. The Labor Department revealed that, in the week ending April 25, unemployment claims totaled 3.8 million, more than predicted by analysts surveyed by The Wall Street Journal.

By Credit Suisse calculations, today’s data points to a total of almost 28 million new applications for the benefit in the past five weeks, a period in which the effects of covid-19 were most pronounced. “It is too early to conclude that the labor market has reached a turning point, as we continue to see a large number of insurance claims”, he evaluates, in a report sent to clients.

The full corporate balance sheet agenda has also influenced business. American Airlines’ stock lost 4.91%, after the area reported that it had a net loss of $ 2,241 in the first quarter, well above what the market expected, in the wake of the strong impact of the coronavirus in the sector. ConocoPhilips, on the other hand, surprised in earnings per share and fluctuated in positive for much of the day, but ended up ending in a slight fall of 0.19%. McDonald’s, in turn, had a profit of $ 1.107 billion, below expectations, which caused its stock to fall 0.11%.

The day was even busier in the technology sector. Facebook jumped 5.23% and Google rose 0.31%, after the Silicon Valley giants showed stabilization in advertising sales. Apple gained 2.16%, waiting for the disclosure of its corporate balance sheets. On the other hand, the results of Twitter did not please, with the paper plummeting 7.75%.

In the after hours, Amazon lost 4.78% at 5:10 pm, while Visa rose 0.92%, shortly after the release of its figures for the period from January to March 2020.

Boeing’s stock ended with an increase of 1.45%, after the CNBC station affirmed, from sources, that there was a robust demand for company bonds. This morning, Fitch and S&P assigned an investment grade to the papers.

In the afternoon, the Federal Reserve (Fed, the American central bank) announced expansion in the scope of the credit program to support small and medium-sized companies, which brought momentary relief to stock indexes. However, the improvement was not sustained and caution remained throughout the trading session.

