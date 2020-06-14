What you should know

Five regions of New York entered Reopening Phase III on Friday, allowing restaurants with inside customers and other services to open. Two more would enter this week. New York City hopes to reach Phase II in early July; the mayor’s office has already released a comprehensive outdoor dining plan to help provide restaurants with more temporary outdoor space. New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy says the state will enter Stage 2 on Monday that allows for alfresco dining and in-person sales.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Saturday during his press conference that the Western New York region would enter Phase III on Tuesday, June 16 and the Capital region on Wednesday, June 17. Among the industries that can reopen in this phase are beauty salons.

For its part, five regions of New York have already entered Phase III of reopening on Friday, allowing to open restaurants at half capacity and the opening of personal care services such as nail and tattoo salons for the first time in months. During the reopening it is required to follow the physical distance measures and wear masks.

The five regions that made the move on Friday were the first to reopen when the Cuomo state shutdown ended on May 15. These are the Finger Lakes, Mohawk Valley, Southern Tier, North Country and Central New York regions. (Check the latest on what’s open and reopening in the tri-state area here.)

“As we look to the future, western New York is expected to move to Phase 3 on Tuesday and the Capital Region should move to Phase 3 on Wednesday. But, as usual, we must stay ready and continue with Caution. Look around the nation and look at the peaks that other states are experiencing, we are not in a vacuum, “Governor Cuomo said. “In almost half of the states, infection rates are going up. New York is the anomaly: we reopen and our rates continue to go down, but only because we remain smart and vigilant in this fight against the virus.”

On the other hand, the governor noted that 32 people lost their lives in New York on Friday in relation to COVID-19; the lowest number of deaths in a day since it peaked on April 8 with 799. In addition, the number of new hospitalizations was the lowest since March 20, with 1,734, the governor said.

The state has gone from having the highest rate of coronavirus infection in the country to one of the lowest, Cuomo said.

Yesterday we lost 32 New Yorkers to Coronavirus. This is the lowest number of COVID-related fatalities since this pandemic started. We also saw the lowest number of total hospitalizations since March 20th. – Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) June 13, 2020

Cuomo asked New Yorkers to continue wearing masks in public and in the correct manner, not on the chin. He also spoke about the protesters who took to the streets after the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis, and the police officers, who were seen breaking the requirements of facial protection.

“It is the law and the law is the law for the police,” Cuomo said.

The Governor also signed legislation suspending the

loss of unemployment benefits during the COVID-19 state of emergency.

More than 44 million Americans have applied for unemployment insurance

during the COVID-19 pandemic, and this number is expected to increase as

that the pandemic continues. People who have lost the penalties imposed

against them for past claims; currently cannot collect their benefits

unemployment. This new law will allow those people to obtain these

critical benefits at their time of greatest need, even if they have been

sanctions against him.

Cuomo also signed other legislation that repeals the criminalization of the use of a mask in public. The Governor previously issued an Executive Order requiring New Yorkers to cover their faces while in public to help stop the spread of COVID-19, and this new law will eliminate any legal conflict with the outdated provision that prohibits the use of masks in Public and Governor’s Executive Order.

As New Jersey prepares to break another milestone when the entire state enters Stage 2 of reopening on Monday.

Governors Andrew Cuomo and

Phil Murphy noted the incredible progress each State has made since

apogee of the pandemic when New York and New Jersey were hit by

most deadly and harmful effects of coronavirus. While other states fight

for containing or even decreasing the rates of coronavirus, Cuomo and Murphy

reflected on Friday on the ability of their states to improve

conditions by reopening sectors of the economy.

“You look at what is happening to these states, they reopen and then the number increases,” Cuomo said. “When you reopen and activity increases, don’t be surprised if the infection rate increases, unless you’ve been very smart and disciplined about how it reopened.”

After being hit during

the first few weeks of the COVID-19 outbreak, New Jersey has seen a decline

in the number of hospitalizations and cases which led Murphy to establish the

Stage 2 of your “Road Back” plan, which begins on Monday. Meals at

Outdoors and Non-Essential In-Person Retail to Resume Monday

with restrictions designed to prevent the coronavirus in place.

Personal care companies

from New Jersey are learning what security measures need to be in place

when they reopen after the coronavirus closes in late

this month. The new guidelines, released Friday by Governor Phi Murphy, cover

to beauty salons, barbershops, day spas, braid shops for the

hair, massage salons, nail salons, tanning salons, salons

tattoos and more.

The Democrat said part of

the guidelines established for personal care companies and businesses must

follow hygiene,

temperature controls, appointment-only visits, face masks

for everyone, unless a customer gets a service that requires that they not

have, and other measurements.

On Friday Murphy also said

that libraries can start collecting books from Monday

from the sidewalk. The buildings, however, will remain closed. Also he said

that the Department of Education is publishing guidance on how to

can conduct summer schools and that the Department of Health

will publish youth sports orientation this weekend.

Murphy said Friday that his

administration is working with casinos, workers and others to design

a reopening plan for the gambling halls in Atlantic City. But he didn’t give

date on when the casinos would reopen.

Governor Murphy announced Saturday that 166,605 people in New Jersey had tested positive for COVID-19, after 523 new cases were reported, and 12,589 people have died of coronavirus-related complications, 103 new deaths were announced.

New Yorkers are coming back

getting around, said Mayor Bill de Blasio. For Wednesday, two days

after the city entered

to Phase I of reopening and the mass transit service expanded its service,

the number of passengers increased throughout the system. The number of passengers

increased on the subway by 25 percent, on buses by 23 percent,

at Staten Island Ferry by 31 percent. Vehicle traffic towards

Manhattan also increased, said the mayor.

In his first week of the Phase

I, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio noted that the data

show no significant increase in key coronavirus metrics

tracked by the city. There has been no increase in emergency room visits or

in the percentage of positive coronavirus cases, he said Friday, and

any changes may not come until the second half of the month.

The Department of Health of the

New York City says there has been no significant increase in

coronavirus cases in the last two weeks. Dr. Jay Varma says that

they generally wait 28 days, the duration of two incubation cycles, to

know with total certainty.

After closing the parks

New York kids over a month ago, Cuomo also approved its reopening

immediate, as long as the city thinks it would be fine. The pools

They can also open at the discretion of local governments, the governor said.

He urged officials to make the moves only if the data supports

the changes.

“They have to use their judgment

here. They should be looking at the positive cases, see where those cases come from, ”

Cuomo said. “Everyone wants to swim, I get it. Not everyone wants to

see a peak again on COVID-19. Sometimes ‘yes’ is not the answer

correct. “

Mayor Bill de Blasio has

Having said that New York City is not ready to open pools yet; The

wants to try to open more summer places that are friendly to physical distance,

like beaches, before discussing how to maintain public health in the pool.

But the pools are not outside

discussion later this summer, de Blasio said. The lifeguards have been

trained under the expectation that they will be needed there and on the beaches.

Meanwhile, the city is looking to alternate media as sprinklers.

parks and cooling stations to initially help maintain the

cool people.

The children’s playgrounds

five counties are also not targeted. A De Blasio spokeswoman said on

Thursday that the city is closely watching health indicators and at

working on a plan “so that when it’s safe to open

playgrounds, we can. “

De Blasio said earlier in

this week I understood that some stores did not consider Phase I

It was the optimal time to reopen. He said many are looking for the Phase

II which is when he says he believes that “retail really

will come to life in New York City. “

Phase II opens in-person purchases with restrictions such as physical distance and facial coverage mandates. De Blasio says the city could reach that phase in early July. Also during this phase, outdoor dining would be allowed, which hundreds of restaurants did when Long Island took the next step earlier this week.

With New York’s 10 regions in some phase of reopening, Cuomo has shifted its focus to testing and tracing, meticulously monitoring infection rates, targeting viral hotspots, and identifying potential groups before they emerge.

This week, the state released a new dashboard that tracks the number of tests performed and the percentage of positive results in the 10 regions on a day-to-day basis. It also breaks those metrics down by county, helping the state focus on ongoing viral hotspots like the 10 recently identified in New York City.

According to that dashboard, 1.7 percent of the 23,521 people in New York City who took the test on Wednesday, which reflects the latest state data, were positive, although in the Bronx (2.4 percent) and Brooklyn ( 1.9 percent) had higher positivity rates compared to the other counties. That compares to a 59 percent positivity rate at the peak of the crisis. De Blasio still considers New York City to be in a moderate state of virus transmission with hundreds of new cases every day. He expects it to drop in the fall, if New Yorkers continue to be smart and get tested.

De Blasio has deployed mobile test trucks in the hardest hit communities, and the state has recently added nearly a dozen new test sites in those neighborhoods. More than 240 free trial sites are open in all five boroughs.

It is too early to know whether city-wide protests over the death of George Floyd, now ongoing for nearly two full weeks, have contributed to an increase in COVID-19 cases. Cuomo has repeatedly urged protestors to take advantage of one of the more than 240 test sites available in the five boroughs.

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy also urged protestors to get tested. He did it himself the second time this week after attending a rally for justice in his state on Sunday. New Jersey is slated to enter its Stage 2 on Monday, opening open-air restaurants and retail stores in person. A Jersey Shore city has said it will allow limited indoor dining, defying the governor’s reopening guidelines.

All reopens around the tri-state area occur amid a local fight against COVID-19 that has lasted more than 100 days. It may seem like a long time, especially to many residents who were or continue to be trapped primarily indoors. But it is also a sobering reminder of the short time it has taken to lose tens of thousands of lives. The tri-state area has confirmed nearly 41,000 deaths from the virus since New York reported its first case on March 14. The actual figure is probably much higher.

In New York, Governor Cuomo said Saturday that the State had 916 new cases of COVID-19, leading to a total of 382,630 cases in New York. In Connecticut there are 44,994 positive cases, including probable cases, and 4,186 deaths so far. In New Jersey 166,605 people have tested positive for COVID-19, after 523 new cases were reported, and 12,589 people have died of coronavirus-related complications.

Nationwide, more than 113,000 people have died from COVID-19. The United States passed a milestone of 2 million cases on Wednesday.