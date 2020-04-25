Disinfectant manufacturers, especially during the pandemic scourge, have issued statements ensuring that their products should not be consumed or injected, as stated by President Donald Trump.

EFE –

New York.- The Poison Control Center of New York received this Friday about thirty calls related to the exposition to bleach, the disinfectant Lysol and others Cleaning products shortly after the statements of the US president, Donald trump, in which he suggested that the injection of these products into a vein could help treat coronavirus.

According to data provided to Efe, the department handled nine cases by telephone for exposition to the Lysol, ten related to bleach and eleven with others Cleaning products from home in a period of 18 hours before three in the afternoon this Friday (19.00 GMT).

The Poison Control Center does not specify what kind of exposition There were in these cases, whether it was due to skin contact or ingested, but it does report that none required admission to a hospital or resulted in any death.

The Center’s data show a significant increase compared to those handled in the same 18-hour period in 2019, in which two cases related to bleach and thirteen related to Cleaning products of home.

The cases of this Friday occur despite the chain reaction of the scientific community to Trump’s comments on Thursday, which have made his voice of rejection heard.

Disinfectant manufacturers respond

Manufacturers of disinfectants used in millions of homes, especially during the pandemic scourge, have also issued statements ensuring that their products should not be consumed.

Reckitt Benckiser, the British company that makes the household disinfectant Lysol, in a statement this Friday, referred to “recent speculation and activities on social media” to deny that it can be ingested or injected.

“As global leaders in hygiene and health products we must make it clear that, under no circumstances, our disinfectant products should be administered inside the human body (whether by injection, ingestion or any other route,” the company said.



Stephen Hahn, Commissioner of the Government Food and Drug Administration (FDA), and member of the White House Task Force on COVID-19For his part, he said, he “certainly would not recommend taking a disinfectant.”

Craig Spencer, Global Health Physician at Columbia University Medical Center, in New YorkHe pointed out that what worries him is “that people die because of this.”

“There will be those who think it is a good idea,” he added in an interview with The Washington Post. Trump’s suggestion “is not something trivial, something said in passing, an idea that perhaps this will work. It is dangerous,” he added.