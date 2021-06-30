NY prosecutor’s office to file charges against Trump company

June 30, 2021

The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office is scheduled to file criminal charges Thursday against former President Donald Trump’s company for alleged tax crimes, NBC News confirmed Wednesday.

The accusations would be the first resulting from investigations into the Trump Organization that have been open for three years in New York and that the former president has always denounced as part of a “witch hunt” against him.

It is unknown whether the company’s chief financial officer, Allen Weisselberg, will be among those charged.

The defendants are scheduled to appear before a judge around 2 p.m. ET Thursday.

