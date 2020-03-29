NEW YORK (AP) – As coronavirus cases continue to rise in New York, the epicenter of the outbreak in the United States, President Donald Trump on Saturday surprised state governors and neighboring New Jersey and Connecticut that he could put quarantined its inhabitants. He later tweeted that a displacement warning would be chosen instead.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo responded to Trump’s first comments by stating that the quarantine would be illegal and “a federal declaration of war.”

Meanwhile, Cuomo postponed his state’s primary election from April to June, and nurses pleaded with them to send more protective gear.

Here are the latest happenings in New York.

A QUARANTINE IN THREE STATES?

Trump told reporters at the White House that he was considering the idea of ​​a quarantine to prevent people in the three-state area from taking trips in the short term. However, on Saturday night he tweeted that he had decided to lean on a displacement warning.

The warning urges residents of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut to avoid all non-essential travel, immediately and for two weeks.

All 50 states in the country have reported cases of the virus that causes COVID-19, but New York has the majority with 52,000 positive tests for the disease and more than 700 deaths. Approximately 7,300 people were in New York hospitals on Saturday, including about 1,800 in intensive care.

The federal government has the authority to take steps to prevent the spread of communicable diseases between states, but it remains unclear whether that means Trump can order people not to leave state boundaries.

Trump mentioned the requests of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, a Republican who is an outspoken supporter of Trump and who, given the arrival of New Yorkers to his state in the midst of the pandemic, has ordered them to isolate themselves on arrival for 14 days.

The president claimed to have spoken to Cuomo, but the Democratic governor noted that they had not addressed the issue of quarantine when they spoke Saturday morning.

The governor said that isolating the states would be “a federal declaration of war” and argued that it would be illegal, catastrophic on the economic plane, “absurd” and short-term given that other parts of the country also have cases.

“If you start cordoning off areas across the country, it would be totally delusional, counterproductive, anti-American, anti-social,” Cuomo told CNN.

Isolating the country’s financial capital, the governor added, would hit the stock market and “paralyze the economy” at a time when Trump has indicated he is willing to redirect it.

“Why would you want to create total chaos in addition to a pandemic, I have no idea,” Cuomo said.

DEFERRAL OF PRIMARY ELECTIONS

Cuomo reported that it would postpone the state’s primary presidential elections from April 28 to June 23, when the state plans to hold local and congressional party primary elections.

“I don’t think it is wise to take people to a place to vote” in April, he stressed.

New York joins more than a dozen states that have postponed elections. A small group of states that includes Ohio, Georgia, Louisiana, Connecticut, Maryland, Rhode Island, Indiana and Kentucky have also postponed their primary presidential elections.

Cuomo said he has signed an executive order for hospitals to allow the presence of at least one close friend in the delivery rooms.

The governor took action Saturday after some hospitals banned visitors during deliveries, including expectant parents, because of the risk those people would pose to healthcare personnel if they were infected.

NURSES ASK FOR MASKS

At a press conference in front of the Jacobi Municipal Hospital, nurses asked for more face masks and other equipment to protect themselves from the virus, which has infected more than 29,000 people and killed more than 500 in the city.

At least one health worker, the Mount Sinai West Hospital’s deputy chief of nursing, Kious Kelly, 36, has died of the virus. Others have become ill in the metropolitan area.

Nurses at Jacobi Hospital in the Bronx have said their bosses ration protective gear, preventing them from replacing N95 particle filter mouthpieces as often as they should. Two Jacobi nurses are “fighting for their lives in intensive care units right now,” said pediatric nurse Sean Petty, blaming the situation on the shortage of equipment.

Municipal authorities insist there is enough protective equipment for next week, although they fear what will happen next. Mayor Bill de Blasio said the city delivered 200,000 N95 face masks to hospitals on Friday and will deliver another 800,000 in the next few hours, along with many less protective surgical masks and other equipment. The United Nations announced Saturday that it will donate 250,000 face masks to the city.

Petty said protective equipment policies were due to shortages, not scientific reasons, and lashed out at authorities for subjecting health workers to avoidable risks.

“We will not allow any government or health official to say that we have enough” protective equipment, “he said,” until every health worker has an N95 for each time they interact with a COVID-19 patient. “

In most people, the new coronavirus causes mild to moderate symptoms that go away in two to three weeks. In some people, especially older adults and those with underlying health conditions, it can lead to more serious illnesses, such as pneumonia, and even death.

MANUAL AIR MASKS

As the state attempts to obtain 30,000 respirators before the projected peak in coronavirus cases for mid to late April, Cuomo clearly explained the alternative: Manually operated airbag masks.

He said the state bought 3,000 of them, asked for 4,000 more, and considers training National Guard personnel to use them. It is required to pump a bag by hand 24 hours a day for each patient who needs them.

“If we have to rely on this device on a large scale, it is not an acceptable situation,” Cuomo said, “so we go back to finding the respirators.”

Thompson reported from Buffalo, New York. Associated Press journalists Julie Walker in New York and Zeke Miller in Washington contributed to this report.