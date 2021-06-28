NY police search for Times Square shooter

The New York Police (NYPD, for its acronym in English) announced on Monday that they are looking for the perpetrator of a shooting that occurred yesterday afternoon in the touristy Times Square square and that left one person injured, who had to be transferred a nearby hospital.

The events occurred last weekend.

The event took place at the intersection of Seventh Avenue and 45th Street, when the man “unloaded a firearm and hit a 21-year-old man who was passing by in the back,” explained the NYPD through his account. on Twitter, in which he posted a photo of the suspect.

According to The New York Times, several street record sellers got into an argument and one of them pulled out a gun and fired several shots, an incident very similar to the one that occurred just a month ago in the same area, in which they were injured. two women and a girl.

The victim of this Sunday’s shooting, a resident of the north of the state who was visiting the Big Apple with his family, was grazed by the bullet in the back and taken to the nearby Bellevue hospital, where he is in stable condition.

The shooting forced the authorities to cut some streets to investigate what happened, but normality had returned to the place in less than two hours, according to local media.