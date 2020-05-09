What you should know

About 33,000 people in the tri-state area have died from COVID-19, although authorities acknowledge that the actual number is likely higher; Other indicators such as infection rate and total hospitalizations continue to decline slowly. Warm temperatures create a new set of challenges to avoid crowds. New York Mayor Bill de Blasio says the city will limit capacity at Hudson River Park docks 45 and 46 starting this weekend and closely monitor Domino Park. New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy He said Friday that the state’s two main testing sites will now provide testing to asymptomatic residents; the death toll rose to 9,116 on Saturday

For the first time since the pandemic attack, Governor Andrew Cuomo declared that New York would be ahead of its war on the coronavirus on Friday, although he did not elaborate on possible changes to his “PAUSE” order, which will expire in a week.

A spokesman for Governor Cuomo said those places in the state that balanced the numbers at benchmarks by May 15 could begin the reopening process. However, the spokesperson said, for those who have not, the “pause” lasted until June 7. The team is analyzing whether it is possible that some northern areas of the state could begin the reopening process on May 15.

The governor said for weeks that he hoped to allow his closing directive to expire after May 15 in some less affected parts of the state, while extending it in others. In an interview on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” on Thursday night, he indicated that some regions would begin to reopen “in about a week,” but did not offer any additional details in his briefing the next day.

“When we get to May 15, I will expose the numbers and say, ‘This is what the numbers say,'” Cuomo said when asked about the directive on Friday. “There is no doubt that this is a terrible period, but we have to get through it. If we make a mistake and act too quickly, the situation will only get worse and only lengthen.”

It seems likely that some parts of the north and west of the state are ready to reopen, but there are still 21 New York ZIP codes whose COVID-19 case numbers are still too high (and are disproportionately affecting communities of color). On Saturday, the governor announced the opening of 24 church testing centers to reach people in these communities and those most affected by the pandemic.

“New York state is dramatically different. We will talk about reopening construction and manufacturing in the northern part of the state. I don’t think those numbers are the same in the lower state,” Cuomo said.

There is so much we still don’t know about this virus, the governor said Friday. Even the world’s top scientists and health leaders don’t fully understand it. The virus has mutated to a more contagious strain since its appearance in China. It was once widely thought that children would not be affected but on Saturday they were saved. Now, a 5-year-old boy from New York City has become the first state to die of a rare COVID-related syndrome that has been identified in at least 73 children in our area in recent weeks. Asymptomatic people can transmit the virus; It is unknown how long, if any, the antibodies provide protection.

