NY Office for New Americans offers training opportunities to professional immigrants

New York is in rebirth after a long economic and social hiatus caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Now when everything is in the process of reopening and slowly returning to normal, we are working so that this new stage presents better opportunities for its residents and that is how New York, through the Office for New Americans (ONA) created the program called Professional Pathways to offer training and jobs to immigrants with a university education in their countries of origin and thus strengthen our economy.

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo is working hard to rebuild a state that is dynamic and ready to face the job and economic changes that the pandemic left in its wake. This is how Professional Pathways offers the opportunity for those professionals who arrive in New York ready to perform in a professional field with advanced education and be able to contribute to their families, communities and New York State a better perspective of economic development but who need a training and guidance to participate in the New York labor field.

During the crisis that created the pandemic, we saw how the immigrant community was of vital importance in combating the havoc that COVID-19 created in our society. We saw how nurses, doctors, teachers, and many other professions were leaders in our neighborhoods and did a formidable job in the midst of the crisis. This social cooperation led to the creation of this $ 1.1 million program for new Americans who need guidance to perform in job fields for which they already have professional training.

This program will allow immigrants to break down the barriers that impede professional development such as having training, having the necessary credentials and working closely to break down language barriers. Personnel specialized in professional personnel management will offer technical assistance and guidance in professional performance in the state. Once they have gone through this training process, they will be assisted in finding jobs that match their capabilities.

For this we have the support of six organizations in the state that will work directly with interested immigrants. These organizations that are working in coordination with a national agency called Upwardly Global and are in the five counties, in the Albany region, in the central part of the state, in the Mohawk Valley and in Buffalo, in the west of the state ready to offer the teaching and guidance needed by newcomer professionals who want to work in their career field.

The basic requirements to enter this program are to have work authorization, have a professional title and work experience in their countries and have low economic resources. For information you can call the Office for New Americans Helpline at 1800-566-7636. Information is offered in more than 200 languages.

In addition to training and jobs for professionals, ONA has also identified the need to offer digital training for the immigrant community. This need that was highlighted during the pandemic is offering basic education programs in digital programs that allow them to perform better in today’s economy. For this, ONA is expanding the AlbanyCanCode program that began last year and was very well received by the community. Classes in computer programming, digital literacy, and other courses are offered in the program.

The immigrant community has always been a bastion of growth and development in the state of New York and now in this moment of rebirth and change it is necessary to offer the necessary tools for new Americans to progress and thus participate in the economic development that our great state offers. .

-Rossana Rosado is the Secretary of State of New York