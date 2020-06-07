The last day of curfew in the Big Apple was suspended by Mayor Bill de Blasio who confided that everything is due to the peaceful day of protest held yesterday.

“Yesterday we saw the best of our city,” said the mayor early on his Twitter account and reaffirmed it minutes later at a press conference.

The measure takes effect a few hours after phase 1 of reopening begins after the restrictions imposed by the quarantine that brought New York City to its knees, where there were more infections and deaths worldwide due to covid19.

Mid-week it was announced that for the first time since the pandemic began, there was not a single death in the state, but as of Friday, there were 571 new cases and 33 deaths registered in NYC alone, although it seems too soon to assure that the days of protests will provoke a new outbreak as authorities fear.

Despite the fact that the end of the restrictions that starts tomorrow, Monday 8th, presumably only benefits certain industries such as manufacturing and construction, for several days it has been seen how restaurants and bars operate under the “bench service” scheme. .

By suspending the last day of the controversial curfew that he decreed since Monday, June 1, Bill de Blasio seeks to face the criticism that has led to his resignation being one of the most notorious petitions. Questioned about it and about how much he had allowed the New York police (NYPD) to use force to repress the violent, De Blasio accepted that he takes responsibility, although he defended himself saying that “we allow peaceful protests, but we cannot accept damage to private property. ”

As if to seek to change the image and with the understanding that young people require greater attention, he announced this morning that “we committed ourselves to transfer resources from the NYPD to social and youth services as part of our City’s budget.” He said such help is possible without oversight in the city being neglected.

Today, a new day of protests was announced, although not as numerous as yesterday.

This note was originally published in Millennium