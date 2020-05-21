What you should know

A seventh New York region reopened on Wednesday, leaving only New York City, Long Island and Mid-Hudson closed; NJ and CT have also eased a number of restrictions, with most beaches in three states reopening on Friday. New antibody tests in New York’s low-income neighborhoods show that infections are still spreading; 27% of the 8,000 tested had antibodies, compared to approximately 20% of the citywide population. New York alone accounts for about a quarter of the national death toll, which is rapidly approaching 100,000; confirmed deaths in all three states exceed 37,000

NEW YORK – With more restrictions every day, an energized tri-state area is beginning to get into the rhythm of its new normal. For the first time in months, people lined up to eat (al fresco) at their favorite Connecticut restaurants on Wednesday, while New Jersey residents stood in line to buy their badges, respecting the rules of physical separation. summer on the beach.

In New York, religious groups of up to 10 people are allowed starting Thursday. The same small crowds are also allowed for Memorial Day ceremonies honoring veterans, as flags remain at half-staff, indefinitely, in the tri-state area to honor the tens of thousands of lives lost in their ongoing war. against COVID-19.

That war is far from over. Seven of New York’s 10 regions have begun reopening their businesses, aware that the slightest misstep could trigger a pullback on one of Governor Andrew Cuomo’s seven criteria for staying on track.

The governor has urged those regions to proceed with caution, warning: “If people become arrogant and informal about this pandemic, they will see the infection rate increase. It is that simple.”

New York City and Long Island have met four of the seven requirements as of Thursday. Both regions have yet to identify and train their full contact tracking armies; they are required to have at least 30 trackers for every 100,000 residents. Long Island continues to fight for the hospital mortality rate metric, while New York City does not yet have hospital beds and the intensive care unit, which Cuomo says it must have to ensure it can handle a possible resurgence. viral.

STATE OF THE REGIONS

Even though overall infection rates are declining in all five boroughs, new and alarming data shows that COVID-19 continues to spread virtually unabated in some high-risk neighborhoods. Those neighborhoods are low-income and predominantly communities of color, and are the main source of new hospitalizations.

Antibody tests in the churches of 8,000 people in the five boroughs found a positivity rate of 27 percent, meaning that all of those people had the virus at some point. That’s higher than the citywide positivity rate of 19.9 percent from the previous Cuomo antibody testing study, which was done randomly in places like supermarkets. Certain neighborhoods like the Bronx Morningside (43 percent) and Brooklyn’s Brownsville (41 percent) tested for antibodies at even higher rates.

Cuomo announced new partnerships with Northwell Health and SOMOS to expand testing in the most affected communities. He also promised a more specific scope and ordered local governments to focus on that, too. It is one thing to offer the tests, it is another to encourage people to go out and get tested. Masks and other supplies have been channeled into NYCHA developments for weeks. It is unclear how many residents actually use them on a daily basis.

New data released by the city’s health department shows that death rates are highest in low-income zip codes. The five districts account for two-thirds of the 22,976 confirmed virus deaths statewide. The city reports another 4,781 probable deaths, primarily in low-income neighborhoods, bringing the number to more than 20,000. A recent CDC report suggests the actual number may be even higher.

Overall, the daily death toll in New York continues to decline in every respect. The state has averaged about 108 deaths per day in the past three days, a still staggering number but a grim relief from a devastating stretch of nearly 800 in April.

New Jersey continues to report nearly 200 deaths per day and now reports more deaths per 100,000 residents than any other state. As of Wednesday, it had lost at least 10,586 people. Connecticut has reported more than 3,500 deaths.

Nationwide, the figure is fast approaching a grim 100,000 milestone, with NBC News reporting more than 94,000 virus deaths in the US as of Thursday. A new virus projection model that preserves data from 41 different model projects, the country could lose another 20,000 in the next two weeks.

