NEW YORK – Days after the CDC confirmed a link between coronavirus and a potentially life-threatening new syndrome in children, New York is investigating 157 cases of the disease, Governor Andrew Cuomo said Thursday.

MIS-C cases span a broad demographic age, affecting infants and young adults, although most cases are in children ages 1 to 14.

Cases of the syndrome have been identified in nearly half of the nation’s states, just weeks after our sister network News 4 brought attention to the emerging disease in New York.

New York City officials confirmed to News 4 on Thursday that the city now officially has 89 cases of MIS-C, as defined by the CDC syndrome, as well as 43 other cases under investigation.

New Jersey health officials have confirmed 15 cases to date. The patients are between 3 and 18 years old. 73 percent of the children tested positive for the virus or its antibodies. A pediatric cardiologist at Newark Beth Israel Medical Center says the hospital is treating 11 very ill children right now, suggesting that the number of cases in the state may be discounted. He and other medical experts in the state believe that New Jersey is behind New York in the curve of these new cases.

Symptoms of the syndrome include persistent fever, irritability or slowness, abdominal pain, diarrhea, vomiting, rash, conjunctivitis, enlarged lymph nodes on one side of the neck, chapped red lips or red tongue, and swollen hands and feet.

Unlike COVID-19, a respiratory disease, MIS-C affects blood vessels and organs and has symptoms similar to Kawasaki disease and toxic shock. It involves a “hyperresponse” of the child’s immune system to the virus that can cause inflammation of the blood vessels and affect the arteries of the heart, leading to a coronary aneurysm. It probably took time to identify the apparent connection to the virus because it targets different systems and manifests itself in different symptoms.

Early detection can prevent serious illness or death, authorities say. The De Blasio administration has launched a citywide advertising campaign to advise parents on symptoms. The city health department has also released an informational page for parents. Governor Andrew Cuomo, meanwhile, has told all hospitals to prioritize COVID-19 testing for children. He says he believes the cases identified by New York State are just the “tip of the iceberg.”

The agency reported that the inflammatory condition that affects more than a hundred children in New York is associated with COVID-19.

The CDC issued a health alert to doctors last week about the disease. The alert provides guidance for the diagnosis of MIS-C. Diagnostic criteria include fever of at least 100.4 degrees for at least 24 hours, evidence of inflammation in the body, and hospitalization with problems in at least two organs (such as the heart, kidneys, or lungs).

