NEW YORK – New York City is preparing to enter the first phase of reopening on Monday after more than two months of closure due to the COVID-19 crisis, which made it the epicenter of the disease in the country.

Amid reopening preparations, thousands of protesters have taken to the streets of New York City in response to the death of George Floyd and against police brutality and racial injustice, some of which ended in nights of violent unrest. and looting that led the mayor to declare a curfew in the Big Apple. However, Mayor Bill de Blasio lifted the curfew measure a day before its completion because the protests have mostly been peaceful in recent nights.

“Last night was a night by far,” de Blasio said. “We had the most protesters, the fewest arrests, the fewest problems, and that convinced me that it was time for the curfew to disappear. I don’t have intention to bring him back. “

New York City: We are lifting the curfew, effective immediately. Yesterday and last night we saw the very best of our city. Tomorrow we take the first big step to restart. Keep staying safe. Keep looking out for each other. – Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) June 7, 2020

At his briefing on Sunday morning, de Blasio thanked the protesters, who he said were mostly peaceful for five days in a row. New York police made four arrests and issued 24 fines on Saturday, the mayor said.

Thousands of people have taken part in the protests, which have been taking place for more than a week, and have taken to the streets of New York City every day. For this reason, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo urges protesters to take the test that diagnoses COVID-19.

The Governor announced that there will be 15 additional COVID-19 testing sites in the city for protesters. “I would act like I was exposed, and I would tell the people that I am interacting with,” Cuomo said. “Get tested, get tested.” In addition, the city is expected to perform some 35,000 tests per day while officials closely monitor the success of Phase I.

If you attended a protest, assume you may have been exposed to COVID. Get tested. There are 15 new testing sites in NYC for people who attended protests. Find a testing site here: https: //t.co/HiBW4O6qPa – Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) June 7, 2020

To find out where to test for COVID-9 in New York visit this page.

In New York, 45 more deaths were added to the state’s death toll since Saturday. Of the 60,435 tests conducted Saturday, about 1 percent tested positive, Cuomo said.

Up to 400,000 people are expected to return to work in Phase I in New York City. Many of those employees will return to a transit system that has seen a 90% drop in passenger numbers over the course of the pandemic and faces questions about how to maintain physical distance. The MTA installed new contactless payment scanners in half of its subway stations to help avoid contact, and is asking the mayor for 60 miles of priority bus lanes in the Bronx, Brooklyn, and Staten Island.

How

part of Phase 1 of reopening, it will also be allowed to resume the

construction, and the city’s Department of Buildings released a

guide on how more than 33,000 sites should be reopened. The

physical distancing protocols and masks should be used in all

sites. There will also be updated records for cleaning and disinfection,

capacity limits for small areas and other precautions taken for

protect health.

The

mayor expects hundreds of thousands more people to return to work at

city ​​when it enters Phase II, which could happen in early

July, he said Thursday. He has already submitted a plan

cookouts to help restaurants prepare for the

next step.