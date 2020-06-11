‘The virus is out. It is increasing in 21 states and 14 of them have the highest number of infections ever recorded, “said Andrew Cuomo.

New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo asked “Maximum concern” despite the downward trend in the number of cases of the new coronavirus.

“The coronavirus is not gone,” he warned before stressing that some twenty states across the country are experiencing an increase in infections. “The virus is out there. It is increasing in 21 states and 14 of them have the highest number of infections ever recorded“, lament.

According to Cuomo in a press conference, this would be due to the reopening measures. However, New York State itself has not seen an increase in infections despite the partial withdrawal of the restrictive measures. “New York is an exception,” he said.

We are looking closely at daily COVID testing by region to tell us what we need to know as we reopen. Yesterday’s results show that the positive rate remains low. pic.twitter.com/TS3jN1ugfd – Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) June 11, 2020

“The numbers are good. Everything we’ve done has been fine so far, but it’s not enough. We could make a mistake that will destroy everything we’ve progressed, so let’s be smart“He reiterated.

At least five regions of New York State received the go-ahead to move on to phase three of de-escalation beginning Friday. New York City, which was the epicenter of the pandemic, has already entered Phase 1 after 80 days of confinement.

Cuomo noted that the number of those hospitalized for Covid-19 continues to decline, although there have been another 36 deaths in the state in the last 24 hours. Nationally, 2 million are infected and 113,467 have died since the start of the pandemic. (Europa Press)