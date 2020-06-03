New York State will allow outdoor dining during the second phase of business reopening, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced on Wednesday, with restaurants in seven of the state’s 10 regions authorized to operate from Thursday.

Cuomo also criticized U.S. President Donald Trump for posing for photos holding a Bible in front of a church near the White House on a visit made possible after protesters were dispersed with rubber bullets and tear gas.

Under the NY plan to resume economic activity paralyzed during the isolation imposed due to the coronavirus pandemic, restaurants and food services are not expected to reopen completely until phase three. The hospitality industry and some lawmakers have been pushing to allow outdoor dining to help distressed sectors.

New York City, which will enter phase one of the reopening on Monday, is not among the regions where outdoor dining can resume this week.

At a daily news conference, Cuomo criticized Trump’s response to the disturbances that have rocked the United States after a black man was killed in Minneapolis while in police custody.

He noted that Trump did not read any Bible passages in his photo shoot at St. John’s Episcopal Church.

“The president held the Bible the other day in Washington. Here in New York we actually read the Bible,” said Cuomo, before reading a few passages.

