The prosecutor promised that after leaving his post, the investigations of his office into allies of the American president would not be affected

Washington.- An unusual series of friction between the Secretary of Justice of the United States, William Barr, and a prominent federal prosecutor in Manhattan ended Saturday when the prosecutor agreed to leave his position under the promise that his office’s investigations of President Donald Trump’s allies would not be affected.

US Attorney Geoffrey S. Berman announced that he would separate from the position, ending an increasingly unpleasant confrontation with Barr. For his part, the president had distanced himself from the dispute by telling reporters that the decision « was entirely up to the secretary of justice. »

This episode raised new questions about political interference in the Justice Department, particularly because Berman’s office was investigating Trump’s personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani. It also deepened tensions between the department and congressional Democrats, who have accused Barr of politicizing the agency and acting more like Trump’s personal attorney than the nation’s top prosecutor.

The bumpy series of events began Friday night, when Barr announced that Berman, the US District Attorney for the Southern District of NY, had submitted his resignation. But hours later, the prosecutor issued a statement denying that he had resigned and noted that the « investigations (of his office) would proceed without delay or interruption. »

On Saturday morning, he showed up for work and told reporters that « I only come to do my job. »

The pressure exerted by Washington to separate Berman from his position It generated an extraordinary political and constitutional clash between the Justice Department and one of the nation’s top districts, which has prosecuted major cases against the mafia, financial crimes, and terrorism over the years.

Just a few days ago, allegations emerged from former Trump national security adviser John Bolton that the president was seeking to interfere in an investigation by Berman’s office at state-owned Turkish Bank in an effort to reach deals with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. .

In a letter released Saturday night by the Justice Department, Barr said he hoped to continue talking to Berman about other possible positions within the department and was « surprised and very disappointed » by the statement he released.

While Barr argued that Trump personally gave the order for the impeachment, the president denied being involved.

« This all depends entirely on the attorney general. Secretary Barr works on it. That is his department, not my department, » Trump reiterated. « I was not involved. »

Federal prosecutors at NY They have overseen numerous Trump-related trials and investigations in recent years. Among them is an ongoing investigation into Giuliani’s business, including one that seeks to confirm or deny that he did not register as an agent for a foreign government, according to people familiar with the investigation. The sources were not authorized to speak publicly about the investigation and spoke on condition of anonymity.

The office has also prosecuted several Trump associates, including Trump’s former personal lawyer Michael Cohen, who served a prison sentence for lying to Congress and for crimes related to campaign financing.

Berman also oversaw the prosecution of two Florida businessmen, Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman, who were partners with Giuliani and were linked to the impeachment investigation of Trump for pressuring the Ukrainian government. The two men were charged in October with campaign finance violations, including concealing the origin of a $ 325,000 donation to a group that supports Trump’s reelection.