New York City will have a curfew until Sunday In the wake of numerous looting of businesses amid protests against racism and police brutality after George Floyd, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced.

The curfew was imposed as early as Monday at 11:00 p.m. until 5:00 a.m., but it failed to prevent looting of businesses throughout the city, including in the heart of Manhattan and Fifth Avenue.

From this Tuesday, the curfew will begin earlier, at 20:00, when it is still daylight, and will end at 05:00, de Blasio said.

The demonstrations across the country For the death of George Floyd, a 46-year-old black man, at the hands of white police officers in Minneapolis a week ago, during an arrest for allegedly buying cigarettes with a fake bill, they are largely peaceful.

But small groups of protesters have taken advantage to destroy windows of banks and shops, and to loot luxurious stores, especially sports and electrical appliances.

Governor Andrew Cuomo said Tuesday at a press conference that the mayor “underestimated” the situation.

“They did not use enough police” to protect the stores, Cumo said. “What happened in New York last night is inexcusable,” he added.

Cuomo wants to deploy members of the National Guard in the city to reinforce surveillance, but this must be required by the mayor, who ensures that the huge New York police force, with 38,000 officers, is enough to control the situation.

“The looting must be stopped,” he insisted.

Many great cities of the country have decreed the curfew to deal with violence, including Los Angeles, Houston and Washington DC.

New protests have been called this Tuesday in New York, including one in the afternoon steps from the police station in southern Manhattan, next to the Brooklyn Bridge.

