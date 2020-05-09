Kawasaki disease dead: one child died of the disease possibly linked to the coronavirus and dozens of other children remain serious The syndrome has dozens of cases in New York and the concern grows because it has been confirmed in seven other states “This is everyone’s nightmare parents, “said New York Governor Andrew Cuomo

The death of a 5-year-old boy in New York City is challenging presumptions that little ones are less susceptible to complications from the COVID-19 disease, Governor Andrew Cuomo said Friday.

The boy died of a disease possibly linked to COVID-19, and dozens of other children in the state have become seriously ill with a similar condition that scientists have linked to the coronavirus, Cuomo reported.

The governor did not give details about the little boy, who said he died Thursday. However, he added that 73 cases of children have been reported showing symptoms similar to Kawasaki disease, a rare inflammatory condition in children, and toxic shock syndrome.

The boy’s death is a sad event for New Yorkers, who believed that little ones have not been greatly affected by the coronavirus, Cuomo said.

“So this is every parent’s nightmare, right? That your son may actually be affected by this virus, “said the governor. “But it is something we have to seriously consider now,” he added.

Dozens of children in other parts of the United States have been hospitalized with the inflammatory condition that could be linked to the coronavirus and that occurred in Europe.

Symptoms include prolonged fever, severe abdominal pain, and trouble breathing.

Cases in children of the mysterious syndrome associated with COVID-19 continue to increase. They have now been identified in at least seven states and the Washington, DC area.

This emerging syndrome, which can occur days or weeks after COVID-19 disease, reflects the surprising ways in which this new virus infects and sickens people.

Doctors say the increase does not necessarily suggest that the number of cases has increased. Instead, they say, it is likely the result of increased awareness of the problem, which this week received an official name: pediatric multisystemic inflammatory syndrome.

NBC News has found at least 85 such cases in children across the United States. The majority, 64, are in New York State, which has also recorded the highest number of COVID-19 cases overall.

Other cases include four patients at Boston Children’s Hospital, five to ten at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, three at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, three at Nemours Children’s Health System in Delaware, three at Ochsner Medical Center in Louisiana, and one at Seattle Children’s Hospital.

The National Children’s Hospital in Washington, DC, also reported two patients, but it has 15 more children in intensive care with some form of massive inflammatory response to COVID-19. It is unclear if all of those patients have pediatric multisystemic inflammatory syndrome.

