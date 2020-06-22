© Provided by the Associated Press

A woman cries as emergency workers load injured people into ambulances after a shooting at a party on Saturday, June 20, 2020, in Syracuse, New York. (Ellen M. Blalock / Syracuse Post-Standard via AP)

Nine people were shot at a party in the city of Syracuse, authorities said, including a 17-year-old boy who was in critical condition Sunday.

No suspect has been arrested. Police Chief Kenton Buckner emphasized at a press conference with Mayor Ben Walsh that the investigation is in its early stages.

Syracuse police officers arrived at the scene shortly after 9 p.m. to attend reports of a stolen car, but they encountered people who said they were shooting at a crowd of « a few hundred, » Buckner said, noting that his agents they did not hear the detonations.

In addition to the 17-year-old, who was shot in the head, the victims’ ages range from 18 to 53, police said in a press release. They are all expected to survive.

A woman who claimed to host the party told the Syracuse Post-Standard newspaper that for 14 years she has celebrated the birthday of her son Ryedell Davis and there has never been a problem.

« Every year I have thrown a party for my son, and this has never happened, » said Annetta Peterson. « Nothing like this has ever happened. »

Witnesses told the newspaper that several hundred people had gathered for dinner and listening to music. The shooting was recorded shortly before 9 p.m., when the party was scheduled to end.

Walsh stressed that the city did not issue any permits for the event.

« We would not issue authorizations for such a meeting, » he said.

The place was secured and there are no longer any risks to the public, Buckner said.