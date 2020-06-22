© Provided by the Associated Press
A woman cries as emergency workers load injured people into ambulances after a shooting at a party on Saturday, June 20, 2020, in Syracuse, New York. (Ellen M. Blalock / Syracuse Post-Standard via AP)
Nine people were shot at a party in the city of Syracuse, authorities said, including a 17-year-old boy who was in critical condition Sunday.
No suspect has been arrested. Police Chief Kenton Buckner emphasized at a press conference with Mayor Ben Walsh that the investigation is in its early stages.
Syracuse police officers arrived at the scene shortly after 9 p.m. to attend reports of a stolen car, but they encountered people who said they were shooting at a crowd of « a few hundred, » Buckner said, noting that his agents they did not hear the detonations.
In addition to the 17-year-old, who was shot in the head, the victims’ ages range from 18 to 53, police said in a press release. They are all expected to survive.
A woman who claimed to host the party told the Syracuse Post-Standard newspaper that for 14 years she has celebrated the birthday of her son Ryedell Davis and there has never been a problem.
« Every year I have thrown a party for my son, and this has never happened, » said Annetta Peterson. « Nothing like this has ever happened. »
Witnesses told the newspaper that several hundred people had gathered for dinner and listening to music. The shooting was recorded shortly before 9 p.m., when the party was scheduled to end.
Walsh stressed that the city did not issue any permits for the event.
« We would not issue authorizations for such a meeting, » he said.
The place was secured and there are no longer any risks to the public, Buckner said.