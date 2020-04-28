The foreign minister detailed that in total there are 566 deaths and also commented that so far 10 thousand 547 Mexicans have repatriated from the five continents.

The pandemic of coronavirus has claimed the life of 566 Mexicans living in the United States, informed the chancellor Marcelo Ebrard Casaubon.

Of that total, 448 deaths are concentrated in NY; they follow California with 312 and Illinois with 26, detailed during the morning conference on Tuesday.

The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs pointed out that until today, 154 people have requested help from the Mexican consulate to resolve their contagion situation in the American Union, with New York being the state that lives the most difficult situation since 91 nationals have requested the support .

In the rest of the world, he said, there are 49 infected persons under requested supervision from consulates or embassies: 37 in Canada, 2 in Italy and Australia, Cuba, Spain, Ireland, Kenya, Peru, the Czech Republic, the Dominican Republic, Switzerland and Thailand have one each one

Likewise, the a death in Peru.

International donations

Regarding international donations, the head of the Ministry of Foreign Relations said that at the moment, Mexico has received seven through of the Chancery that are from companies or associations coming from China, South Korea, Denmark, EU and Switzerland.

Regarding international purchases, he indicated that in what corresponds to the commitment between the United States and Mexico, 610 mechanical respirators made in Switzerland that arrived in May and 390 that arrived in June have been purchased.

Repatriation of Mexicans

Ebrard Casaubon commented that so far they have repatriated 10 thousand 547 Mexicans from the five continents: 5 thousand 178 from Latin America; 3,775 from Europe; 734 from Asia-Pacific; 539 from Africa; 186 from the Middle East and 135 from North America.

He noted that these actions have been carried out in collaboration with the Mexican Air Force (FAM), the National Institute of Migration (INM), the Ministry of Health (Ssa) and other agencies and commercial lines.