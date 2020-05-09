NEW YORK – At the Airport

Long Island’s MacArthur, only four flights take off or land each day, a

89% less since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

But the authorities there

say a new device installed on Friday at different sites

around the terminal could generate big changes in the airports of

the whole country.

It is known by the name CASPR

– Continuous reduction of air and surface pathogens – and kills 99.9 per

percent of all pathogens that live on surfaces and in the air, according to

MacArthur Airport Commissioner Shelley LaRose-Arken, who believes

that technology can help recover passengers whose health problems

They have kept them away from air transport.

How does it work? CASPR

converts oxygen and moisture into hydrogen peroxide, which is then released

airborne to attack any pathogens present.

“It is not new, it is

proven in the medical environment, “said airport consultant Edward

Shelswell-White. Edward noted that hospitals now use CASPR, and

levels of hydrogen peroxide are not harmful, but are sufficient to

making the airport safer in the coronavirus era.

LaRose-Arken said that

MacArthur is the first airport in the world to use technology. I know

installed eight units in key areas around the terminal, at a cost

for the city of Islip of approximately $ 10,000.

“We have to do things

based on science and facts and always what is right for

people, “said Angie Carpenter, Islip Town supervisor.

Despite the fact that MacArthur is a

smaller airport, officials insist CASPR will be effective in

Larger facilities like JFK and LaGuardia airports. Also, they say

that only when all airports adopt this, or another similar type of

security measures, the public will really feel better about traveling once

plus.

.