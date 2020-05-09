NEW YORK – At the Airport
Long Island’s MacArthur, only four flights take off or land each day, a
89% less since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
But the authorities there
say a new device installed on Friday at different sites
around the terminal could generate big changes in the airports of
the whole country.
It is known by the name CASPR
– Continuous reduction of air and surface pathogens – and kills 99.9 per
percent of all pathogens that live on surfaces and in the air, according to
MacArthur Airport Commissioner Shelley LaRose-Arken, who believes
that technology can help recover passengers whose health problems
They have kept them away from air transport.
How does it work? CASPR
converts oxygen and moisture into hydrogen peroxide, which is then released
airborne to attack any pathogens present.
“It is not new, it is
proven in the medical environment, “said airport consultant Edward
Shelswell-White. Edward noted that hospitals now use CASPR, and
levels of hydrogen peroxide are not harmful, but are sufficient to
making the airport safer in the coronavirus era.
LaRose-Arken said that
MacArthur is the first airport in the world to use technology. I know
installed eight units in key areas around the terminal, at a cost
for the city of Islip of approximately $ 10,000.
“We have to do things
based on science and facts and always what is right for
people, “said Angie Carpenter, Islip Town supervisor.
Despite the fact that MacArthur is a
smaller airport, officials insist CASPR will be effective in
Larger facilities like JFK and LaGuardia airports. Also, they say
that only when all airports adopt this, or another similar type of
security measures, the public will really feel better about traveling once
plus.
.