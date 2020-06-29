Last week we saw how a female match was announced on NXT to be the next challenger to the company’s female title that Io Shirai now has for NXT The Great American Bash. Yesterday the company announced that this match will be eliminatory.

Bout for NXT number one contender The Great American Bash will be knockout

This past Wednesday in NXT we were announced a bout for the number one contender that would be a fatal four way elimination between Candice LeRae vs. Mia Yim vs. Tegan Nox vs. Dakota Kai, but yesterday WWE changed its mind and turned this match into a knockout match.

The winner of this match will be the challenger to the NXT title of Io Shirai who will face Sasha Banks next Wednesday too. What has not been announced has been when that title defense will take place.

Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez defeated Kacy Catanzaro and Kayden Carter last week on NXT and Kai said she had her eyes on Io Shirai’s champion title.

Io Shirai was proclaimed champion of the NXT women’s title on June 7 when she emerged victorious from the triple threat in which Charlotte Flair, until then champion, and Rhea Ripley were.

These are billboards announced so far for the days of NXT The Great American Bash

July 1, 2020

Non-title match: NXT Women’s Champion Io Shirai vs. Sasha Banks Number one contender’s fatal four-way elimination match: Mia Yim vs. Tegan Nox vs. Candice LeRae vs. Dakota Kai Strap match: Dexter Lumis vs. Roderick Strong Two-on-one handicap match: Aliyah & Robert Stone vs. Rhea Ripley (Ripley must join the Robert Stone Brand if she loses) Timothy Thatcher vs. Oney Lorcan

July 8, 2020

Winner-take-all title vs. title match: NXT Champion Adam Cole vs. NXT North American Champion Keith Lee

Wrestling planet brings you the latest WWE News. Do not miss anything that happens in the world of WWE in Spanish. Remember that WWE Extreme Rules It will be the next WWE PPV and here in Wrestling planet we will carry out a complete coverage.