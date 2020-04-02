NXT Videos from April 1. These are the videos with the best moments of the program of the golden and black brand this Wednesday on the USA Network.

NXT Videos from April 1

These are the best moments of this Wednesday’s NXT program where we have been able to see Keith Lee retaining the North American title in a triple threat against Damian Priest and Donovan Dijakovic. We’ve had the women’s Gauntlet Match where Dakota Kai has qualified for next week’s ladder match and we’ve seen the debut of Jake Atlas and Dexter Lumis.

